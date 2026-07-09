Cord Blood Technology Report Published; Analyzes 18,232 Patents Filed Globally from 2001 to 2024

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cord Blood Technology" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cord Blood Technology report offers a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, reviewing 18,232 patents filed across primary jurisdictions from 2001 to 2024. This detailed analysis originates from international patent filings and zeroes in on technological advancements in areas such as cord blood collection, stem-cell preservation, cell therapy, regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and biological-material analysis.

The report utilizes quantitative patent data, coupled with descriptive statistics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, topic modeling, clustering methods, and IPC-based technology classification. It provides a structured baseline for evaluating patent activity, advancements, and trends within cord blood technologies. This foundation supports insights into competitive positioning, market scope, and future innovation potential in stem-cell applications, tissue regeneration, biological preservation, and medical research.

The report is divided into several crucial sections, each offering insights into different facets of the cord blood industry. These include the Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles, aiding strategic decisions related to product development, investment, licensing, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and market entry.

Landscape Overview

The overview traces patent activity from 2001 to 2024, revealing 4,938 active patents, 6,410 pending, and 6,562 inactive or expired. Activity peaked in 2021, and 61% of the patents have been registered since 2014. The United States leads with 7,069 patents, followed by China with 2,758, indicating strong international participation in cord blood innovation.

Market Analysis Section

This section delves into the competitive landscape by analyzing patent-market coverage, leading applicants, and collaboration networks. Anthrogenesis Corporation leads with 360 patents, MiMedx Group Inc. with 279, and universities such as Texas and California also feature prominently. Celularity Inc. holds the largest portfolio, while Ethicon Inc. is the most cited entity. The alignment of patent activity with stem-cell banking, regenerative medicine, and diagnostics underscores competitive activity in biotechnology and healthcare markets.

Technology Analysis Section

The analysis reviews key technological areas such as medical sciences, biochemistry, genetic engineering, and information technology adapted for medical applications. Innovations in stem-cell cultivation, genetic engineering, tissue maintenance, and diagnostic procedures drive advancements in cord blood technologies.

Top Player Section

This section assesses leading organizations active in the field, highlighting Anthrogenesis Corporation, MiMedx Group Inc., and universities based on patent-family activity and technological focus. Strategic areas include stem-cell preservation, regenerative medicine, and medicinal preparations.

The report provides a holistic overview of cord blood technologies, combining patent trends, competitive insights, and key-player intelligence, serving as an invaluable resource for stakeholders involved in R&D, product development, biotechnology, medical devices, and academic research.

What You Will Get:

56 Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Three Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction

2.4. Top Applicants

2.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

2.6. Top Owners

2.7. Highly-Cited Applicants



3. Technology Analysis

3.1. Top Technologies

3.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

3.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

3.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

3.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

3.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

3.3. Key Patents

3.4. The main themes of patents

3.5. Technology clustering

3.6. Top inventors



4. Market and Competitor Analysis

4.1. Collaboration

4.1.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

4.1.2. The strongest cooperation networks

4.2. Top applicant activity

4.3. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

4.4. Top applicant clustering

4.5. Pending patents



Companies Featured

Anthrogenesis Corporation

MiMedx Group Inc.

University of Texas

University of California

CorMatrix Cardiovascular

Celularity Inc.

Ethicon Inc.

Medipost Co. Ltd.

TissueTech Inc.

DePuy Synthes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cj8xx

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