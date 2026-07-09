RF-Detection Report Now Available, Tracks Patent Leadership Between the United States (490 Patents) and China (479 Patents)

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RF-Detection" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RF-Detection report offers a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, covering 1,248 patents filed in primary jurisdictions from 2010 to 2024. The dataset, stemming from international patent filings, zeroes in on technological advancements in RF-detection systems utilized across security, communications, military operations, healthcare, safety and surveillance, entrance-guard systems, public safety, law enforcement, homeland security, transportation, critical infrastructure, and spectrum monitoring. By merging quantitative patent data with descriptive statistics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, topic modeling, clustering methods, and IPC-based technology classification, the report provides a structured foundation for evaluating patent activity, technological advancements, and development trends within RF-detection technologies. This methodology aids in gaining insights into competitive positioning, market coverage, and future innovation opportunities in signal detection, radio-frequency analysis, real-time signal processing, wireless communication, radar monitoring, multi-sensor detection, adaptive filtering, and high-sensitivity RF systems.

The report is segmented into key sections to deliver critical insights into different facets of the RF-detection industry. These sections include the Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each section offers a structured perspective to support strategic decisions related to technology development, new product creation, investment, licensing, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and market entry.

Landscape Overview The landscape overview provides a detailed examination of patent activity in RF-detection technologies, mapping trends from 2010 to 2024. It identifies 1,248 patents, with 642 active, 241 pending, and 362 inactive, discontinued, or expired patents. Patent activity peaked in 2021 with over 120 filings. Notably, 72% of these patents have been registered since 2015. The United States leads in global patent registrations with 490 patents, followed by China with 479 patents, while Europe, South Korea, Japan, Canada, and other jurisdictions contribute at lesser levels, underscoring the dominance of the US and China in RF-detection innovation.

Market Analysis SectionThe market analysis section delves into the commercial aspects of RF detection, analyzing global market value, regional demand, application areas, leading producers, patent applicants, highly cited organizations, and collaboration networks. The global RF-detection market was valued at approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of around 6.5% from 2024 to 2032. Major application areas include safety traceability, entrance-guard systems, surveillance, law enforcement, homeland security, public safety, military operations, transportation, and critical infrastructure. North America is the market leader, with sales hitting USD 1.6 billion in 2023, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Technology Analysis Section In the technology analysis section, the report evaluates core technological areas like electric communication techniques, measuring and testing, wireless communication networks, and systems using radio waves. Breakthroughs in real-time signal processing, AI-driven RF analysis, multi-sensor RF-detection systems, high-sensitivity RF detection, adaptive RF filtering, advanced signal-processing algorithms, machine learning, radar systems, diagnostic measurement, record-carrier sensing, transmission systems, false-alert filtering, GPS integration, Wi-Fi connectivity, video analytics, and stealth capabilities are pivotal drivers in advancing RF-detection technologies.

Top Player Section The top player section provides insights into leading organizations in RF-detection technologies, such as Creo Medical Ltd, Bigger Than The Wheel Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., ResMed Sensor Technologies Ltd, and Intel Corporation. Each player is assessed on patent-family activity, product and process innovation, technological focus, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, key patents, topic modeling, and patent clustering. Strategic areas include advanced medical devices, multi-sensor RF-detection systems, radar-based monitoring, healthcare technologies, real-time signal analysis, semiconductor technologies, wireless communication, safety systems, diagnostic applications, high-sensitivity detection, and intelligent signal processing.

Overall, this report offers a holistic view of RF-detection technologies by combining patent trends, market insights, technological analysis, and competitive intelligence. It's an invaluable resource for stakeholders involved in R&D, product development, technology strategy, market entry, security, communications, healthcare, military systems, public safety, surveillance, radar monitoring, signal processing, wireless networks, electronic detection, and academic research.

What You Will Get:

101 Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Five Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Players

3.3. Key Technologies and Capabilities in RF-Detection

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Top Owners

3.7. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. Creo Medical Ltd

5.1.1. Creo Medical Ltd Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Products and Technologies

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. Bigger Than The Wheel Ltd

5.2.1. Bigger Than The Wheel Ltd Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Processes

5.2.4. Top Products

5.2.5. Top Technologies

5.2.6. Collaboration

5.2.7. Key patents

5.2.8. Topic modeling

5.3. Honeywell International Inc

5.3.1. Honeywell International Inc. Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Processes

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.6. Key patents

5.3.7. Topic modeling

5.3.8. Patents clustering

5.4. ResMed Sensor Technologies Ltd

5.4.1. ResMed Sensor Technologies Ltd Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Processes and Technologies

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.6. Key patents

5.4.7. Topic modeling

5.5. Intel Corporation

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Processes

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.6. Key patents

5.5.7. Topic modeling

5.5.8. Patents clustering



Companies Featured

Creo Medical Ltd

Bigger Than The Wheel Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

ResMed Sensor Technologies Ltd

Intel Corporation

NTL S.R.L.

Stryker Corporation

Rosemount Inc.

Connectivity Labs Inc.

General Electric Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pwhgds

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