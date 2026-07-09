Surgical Navigation System Report; Patent Leadership Led by the United States with 1,204 Patents In 230-Page Patent Landscape Covering Neurosurgery, Spinal, Orthopaedic, ENT, and Dental Navigation Applications

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Navigation System" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Surgical Navigation System report offers an exhaustive patent landscape analysis, covering 2,524 patents filed across major jurisdictions from 2010 to 2025. The data derives from international patent filings, focusing on advancements in computer-assisted surgical guidance systems used in various medical fields, including neurosurgery, spinal surgery, orthopaedics, and dental navigation. Utilizing quantitative patent data paired with artificial intelligence and natural language processing, the report structures a robust foundation for assessing patent activity and technology trends. This comprehensive approach provides insights into competitive positioning, market coverage, and future innovation opportunities in image-guided and navigation-assisted surgery.

The report is organized into key sections, each offering critical insights into the surgical navigation system industry. These include Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each section supports strategic decisions related to technology development, investment, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and market entry.

Landscape Overview

The landscape overview delineates patent activity in surgical navigation technologies, highlighting trends from 2010 to 2025. The report identifies 1,422 active patents, 784 pending, and 137 inactive patents. Patent activity peaked in 2023 with over 285 new patents, with 85% of all patents filed since 2015. The United States leads with 1,204 patents, followed by PCT filings, Europe, and China.

Market Analysis Section

This section dissects the commercial aspects of the surgical navigation system sector, examining global market value, regional demand, application areas, and leading contributors. The global market was valued at USD 8.38 billion in 2024, with projections reaching USD 18.47 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14%. North America dominates as the largest market, with Asia-Pacific recognized as the fastest-growing region.

Technology Analysis Section

Here, core technological areas such as computer-assisted surgery, image analysis, and robotic integration are reviewed. Innovations in multimodal data fusion and augmented reality visualization are driving advancements in the field of surgical navigation systems.

Top Player Section

This section identifies key players, including Brainlab AG and Medtronic Navigation Inc, evaluating them on patent activity, technological focus, and collaborations. Noteworthy partnerships are highlighted, such as those between Stryker and 7D Surgical, and Brainlab and Smith & Nephew.

Overall, the report amalgamates patent trends, market insights, technological analysis, and competitive intelligence to provide a comprehensive view of surgical navigation system technologies. It is a vital resource for stakeholders involved in R&D, product development, technology strategy, and market entry.

What You Will Get:

220+ Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Ten Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction

2.4. Global Surgical Navigation System patent distribution Based On application



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. Some of The Main processes in Surgical Navigation System Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.6. Analysis of Surgical Navigation System Patent Leaders Based on applications

3.7. Top Owners

3.8. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. Surgical Navigation System Patent Trends based on applications

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. Core Strategic Patents

4.5. The main themes of patents

4.6. Technology clustering

4.7. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. BRAINLAB AG

5.1.1. BRAINLAB AG company Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.1. Top Processes

5.1.3. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION INC

5.2.5. MEDTRONIC NAVIGATION INC company Overview

5.2.6. Patent family analysis

5.1.2. Top Processes

5.2.7. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Collaboration

5.2.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.7. Key patents

5.2.8. Topic modeling

5.2.9. Patents clustering

5.3. STRYKER CORP

5.3.1. STRYKER CORP company Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Processes

5.3.3. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Key patents

5.3.8. Topic modeling

5.3.9. Patents clustering

5.4. PROPRIO INC

5.4.1. PROPRIO INC company Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.4. Top Processes

5.4.3. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Collaboration

5.4.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.7. Key patents

5.4.8. Topic modeling

5.4.9. Patents clustering

5.5. ZIMMER INC

5.5.5. ZIMMER INC company Overview

5.5.6. Patent family analysis

5.1.5. Top Processes

5.5.7. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Collaboration

5.5.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.7. Key patents

5.5.8. Topic modeling

5.5.9. Patents clustering

5.6. ONPOINT MEDICAL INC

5.6.5. ONPOINT MEDICAL INC company Overview

5.6.6. Patent family analysis

5.1.6. Top Processes

5.6.7. Top Technologies

5.6.5. Collaboration

5.6.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.6.7. Key patents

5.6.8. Topic modeling

5.6.9. Patents clustering

5.7. SURGICAL THEATER LLC

5.7.1. SURGICAL THEATER LLC company Overview

5.7.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.7. Top Processes

5.7.3. Top Technologies

5.7.4. Collaboration

This company shows no collaborations in the patent data.

5.7.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.7.6. Key patents

5.7.7. Topic modeling

5.7.5. Patents clustering

5.8. SYNAPTIVE MEDICAL INC

5.8.1. SYNAPTIVE MEDICAL INC company Overview

5.8.2. Patent family analysis

5.8.3. Top Processes

5.8.4. Top Technologies

5.8.5. Collaboration

5.8.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.8.7. Key patents

5.8.8. Topic modeling

5.8.9. Patents clustering

5.9. MEDTRONIC XOMED INC

5.9.1. MEDTRONIC XOMED INC company Overview

5.9.2. Patent family analysis

5.9.3. Top Processes

5.9.4. Top Technologies

5.9.5. Collaboration

5.9.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.9.7. Key patents

5.9.8. Topic modeling

5.9.9. Patents clustering

5.10. AUGMEDICS LTD

5.10.1. AUGMEDICS LTD company Overview

5.10.2. Patent family analysis

5.10.3. Top Processes

5.10.4. Top Technologies

5.10.5. Collaboration

5.10.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.10.7. Key patents

5.10.8. Topic modeling

5.10.9. Patents clustering



Companies Featured

Brainlab AG

Medtronic Navigation Inc

Stryker Corp

Proprio Inc

Zimmer Inc

OnPoint Medical Inc

Surgical Theater LLC

Synaptive Medical Inc

Medtronic Xomed Inc

Augmedics Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xvmu4

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