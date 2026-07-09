KBR Highlights Safety, Sustainability and Solutions in 2025 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report

HOUSTON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the release of its 2025 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report. The report, themed “Leading With Purpose and Innovation,” details strong safety, sustainability and governance performance, alongside the company’s continued focus on energy security and resilience solutions.

“At KBR, we pride ourselves on being people of integrity and doing work that makes the world a better place while delivering value for our stakeholders,” said KBR Chairman, President and CEO Stuart Bradie. “Over the past decade, we’ve sharpened our focus on safety, sustainability and delivering solutions that matter. This report reflects our commitment to ensuring our people and partners go home safely every day, operating ethically and sustainably, and delivering solutions that help solve global energy security and resilience challenges. I could not be more proud of our people across the globe who make it all happen.”

You can review the KBR 2025 Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility Report here.

Notable achievements in the report include:

35% sustainability-focused revenue

$2.7B in positive environmental impact

96.44% incident-free (352 days)

0.033 total recordable incident rate across the globe

AAA rating from MSCI, A List rating from CDP and Prime rating from ISS for corporate sustainability performance

Forbes’ Most Trusted Companies in America 2025

Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies 2025





About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding its safety, sustainability and governance performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com