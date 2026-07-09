High-Density Polyethylene HDPE Report; Analyzes 6,428 Patents Filed from 2010 to 2025, Profiling Dow Global Technologies, Borealis, SABIC, LG Chemical, and 6 Other Key Patent Holders

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Density Polyethylene HDPE" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High Density Polyethylene report offers a comprehensive patent landscape analysis encompassing 6,428 patents filed in primary jurisdictions from 2010 to 2025. Derived from international filings, the report focuses on technological advancements in HDPE systems used across multiple domains such as packaging, pipes, geomembranes, electrical and industrial applications, injection and rotational molding, as well as medical and laboratory products. The report employs quantitative patent data, descriptive statistics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, topic modeling, and clustering methods to establish a framework for analyzing patent activity and technological trends in HDPE technologies. This approach provides insights into competitive positioning, market coverage, and future innovation opportunities in polyolefin compositions, multilayer materials, polymer processing, catalyst technologies, recyclability, and circular-economy applications.

The report is segmented into key sections that deliver critical insights into the high-density polyethylene industry. It includes the Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each section is designed to inform strategic decisions involving technology development, new product creation, investment, licensing, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and market entry.

Landscape OverviewThe landscape overview provides a detailed view of patent activity in HDPE technologies from 2010 to 2025. It reveals 6,428 patents, with 2,854 active, 2,015 pending, and 587 inactive or expired patents. Patent activity peaked in 2024 with over 537 new families registered, and 75% of all patents documented since 2015. The United States leads with 3,220 patents, followed by China with 1,002, while Europe, Japan, South Korea, and others contribute less, spotlighting the U.S.'s dominance and China's increasing role in HDPE innovation.

Market Analysis SectionThis section delves into the commercial aspects of HDPE by examining global sales volume, market value, regional demand, and major application areas. The global HDPE sales volume hit approximately 56 million metric tons in 2023, with a market value around USD 84.3 billion in 2024, projected to exceed USD 116.8 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Packaging accounted for over 35% of demand in 2023, and pipes and tubing are projected to see a 4%-5% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region represented 45% of global sales, followed by North America at roughly 22% and Europe at about 20%. This section aligns patent activity with potential growth sectors like packaging, construction, automotive, and industrial products.

Technology Analysis SectionThe technology analysis reviews critical technological areas including macromolecular compound compositions, polyolefin formulations, multilayer materials, polymer processing, catalyst technologies, and additive systems. Key innovations in polyolefin compositions, resin-based multilayer products, high-performance pipe resins, packaging films, and recyclable materials are identified as drivers of progress in HDPE technologies.

Top Player SectionThe top player section profiles leading organizations in HDPE technologies, such as Dow Global Technologies LLC, Borealis AG, SABIC Global Technologies BV, and others. Each is assessed based on patent activity, products, technological focus, and strategic collaborations. Key areas of focus include polymer composition engineering, catalyst design, multilayer HDPE structures, and sustainability-driven technologies.

Overall, the report provides a holistic overview of high-density polyethylene technologies, blending patent trends, market insights, technological analysis, and competitive intelligence. It serves stakeholders across R&D, product development, technology strategy, market entry, petrochemicals, polymer manufacturing, packaging, and recycling sectors.

What You Will Get:

216 Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Ten Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction

2.4. Global HDPE Patent Distribution Based On Application



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. Some of The Main Productions in High Density Polyethylene

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Analysis of HDPE Patent Leaders Based on Applications

3.6. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.7. Top Owners

3.8. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.9. Collaboration

3.9.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.9.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.10. Top applicant activity

3.11. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.12. Top applicant clustering

3.13. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. HDPE Patent Trends based on applications

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. DOW GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES LLC

5.1.1. DOW GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES LLC company Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Products

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaborations

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patent Clustering

5.2. BOREALIS AG

5.2.1. BOREALIS AG Company Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Products

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Collaborations

5.2.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.1. Key patents

5.2.7. Topic modeling

5.2.8. Patent Clustering

5.3. SABIC GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES BV

5.3.1. SABIC GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES BV Company Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Products

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaborations

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Key patents

5.3.8. Topic modeling

5.3.9. Patent Clustering

5.4. NOVA CHEM INT SA

5.4.1. NOVA CHEM INT SA Company Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Processes

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Collaborations

5.4.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.7. Key patents

5.4.8. Topic modeling

5.4.9. Patent Clustering

5.5. LG CHEMICAL LTD

5.5.1. LG CHEMICAL LTD Company Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Products

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Collaborations

5.5.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.7. Key patents

5.5.8. Topic modeling

5.5.9. Patent Clustering

5.6. EQUISTAR CHEM LP

5.6.1. EQUISTAR CHEM LP Company Overview

5.6.2. Patent family analysis

5.6.3. Top Products

5.6.4. Top Technologies

5.6.5. Collaborations

5.6.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.6.7. Key patents

5.6.8. Topic modeling

5.6.9. Patent Clustering

5.7. EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL PATENTS INC

5.7.1. EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL PATENTS INC company Overview

5.7.2. Patent family analysis

5.7.3. Top Products

5.7.4. Top Technologies

5.7.5. Collaborations

5.7.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.7.7. Key patents

5.7.8. Topic modeling

5.7.9. Patent Clustering

5.8. CELANESE INT CORP

5.8.1. CELANESE INT CORP Company Overview

5.8.2. Patent family analysis

5.8.3. Top Products

5.8.4. Top Technologies

5.8.5. Collaboration

5.8.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.8.7. Key patents

5.8.8. Topic modeling

5.8.9. Patent Clustering

5.9. POREX CORP

5.9.1. POREX CORP company Overview

5.9.2. Patent family analysis

5.9.3. Top Products

5.9.4. Top Technologies

5.9.5. Collaboration

5.9.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.9.7. Key patents

5.9.8. Topic modeling

5.9.9. Patent Clustering

5.10. FINA TECHNOLOGY

5.10.1. FINA TECHNOLOGY Company Overview

5.10.2. Patent family analysis

5.10.3. Top Products

5.10.4. Top Technologies

5.10.5. Collaboration

5.10.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.10.7. Topic modeling

5.10.8. Patent Clustering



Companies Featured

Dow Global Technologies LLC

Borealis AG

SABIC Global Technologies BV

Nova Chemicals International SA

LG Chemical Ltd.

Equistar Chemicals LP

ExxonMobil Chemical Patents Inc.

Celanese International Corp.

Porex Corp.

Fina Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rhtu9z

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