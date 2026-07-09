Investigation Launched into GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI), Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Encourages Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of United States federal securities laws involving GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI).

If you any have information that could assist in the GPGI investigation or if you are a GPGI investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you may provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-gpgi-inc-investigation-gpgi.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: GPGI, together with its subsidiaries, provides sustainable injection molding solutions worldwide.

THE REVELATION: On May 7, 2026, GPGI reported its first quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that its Husky segment’s Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales were just $290.8 million, down 5.2% year-over-year, and its Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA fell to $38 million, down 40.2% year-over-year. On this news, the price of GPGI stock fell nearly 26%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com