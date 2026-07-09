Energy Optimization Report Now Availabl; Analyzes 50,011 Patents (2010–2025), Led by China (40,878) and the U.S. (4,484); Profiles BSH Hausgeraete, GE, Huawei, Saudi Arabian Oil & 5 Others

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Energy Optimization" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Energy Optimization report offers a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, examining 50,011 patents filed across major jurisdictions from 2010 to 2025. This extensive dataset, derived from international patent filings, concentrates on technological advancements aimed at reducing energy consumption and enhancing performance across various sectors, including buildings, industrial processes, power grids, transportation, data centers, and urban infrastructure. By integrating patent data with statistical and AI-driven methodologies, such as natural language processing and topic modeling, the report provides a robust framework to assess patent activities, technological progress, and emerging trends in energy optimization technologies. This structured approach facilitates insights into competitive positioning, market reach, and future innovation opportunities in sectors like building efficiency, digital control, power management, and grid-aware energy systems.

The report is divided into several key sections, each offering crucial insights into different aspects of the energy optimization industry. These sections include the Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each segment is designed to aid strategic decisions regarding technology development, new product creation, investments, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, and market entry.

Landscape Overview: This section illustrates patent activity trends in energy optimization technologies from 2010 to 2025, identifying 50,011 patents, with 20,091 active and 6,241 pending. Patent activity peaked in 2021, with China leading global patent publications at 40,878, followed by the United States, international PCT filings, Europe, and South Korea, showcasing significant international engagement in energy optimization innovation.

Market Analysis Section: The market analysis explores the commercial dimensions by evaluating global market value, regional demand, application areas, leading producers, patent applicants, owners, and collaboration networks. The report projects the Energy Management Systems market to grow from USD 53.26 billion in 2024 to USD 111.86 billion by 2030. Building Energy Management Systems and Demand Response Management Systems also show significant growth potential across various markets, with North America as the largest market and Asia-Pacific as the fastest-growing region.

Technology Analysis Section: This section reviews core technological areas such as HVAC control, building construction, power distribution, energy storage, and data-processing systems. Key innovations include predictive HVAC control, dynamic facades, microgrids, distributed energy resources, and digital energy management systems, driving advancements in energy optimization.

Top Player Section: This section delves into organizations active in energy optimization, analyzing patent activity and technological focus. It includes profiles of top players like BSH Hausgeraete GmbH, Saudi Arabian Oil Co, General Electric, and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. The report also highlights cooperation networks among appliance manufacturers and technology providers.

Overall, this report offers an in-depth view of energy optimization technologies, combining patent trends, market intelligence, technological analysis, and competitive insights. It serves as a critical resource for stakeholders involved in R&D, product development, technology strategy, market entry, and academic research.

What You Will Get:

190+ Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Nine Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Companies Featured

BSH Hausgeraete GmbH

China Construction 2nd Engineering Bureau

Shandong Jianzhu University

Saudi Arabian Oil Co

Zhejiang University

North China Electric Power University

General Electric

Rockwool International

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Haier

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aj80qb

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