REMINDER: PicS N.V. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By August 4, 2026 - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds PicS N.V. (“PicS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PICS) investors of the August 4, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PicS securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of January 27, 2026 through June 5, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) PicS had conducted an evaluation of its credit evaluation procedures in December 2025 and determined that such procedures were deficient and in need of enhancement; (ii) as a result of the new procedures PicS had implemented in December 2025, PicS had reclassified approximately R$590 million of exposures previously classified as Stage 2 to Stage 3, leading to an incremental ECL charge of R$88 million in the three months ended December 31, 2025; (iii) PicS had experienced a heightened, but unreported, Stage 3 formation rate of more than 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 that deviated substantially from the historical results and trends provided in the offering documents; (iv) the offering documents for the Company’s January 29, 2026 IPO had materially overstated the quality and ability of PicS’ credit models and user data to inform PicS’ underwriting practices and to allow PicS to timely and effectively monitor, assess, and identify adverse credit events, credit risks, and credit deterioration across its portfolio; and (v) PicS suffered from degradations in customer credit quality and heightened risks of default and loan impairment as a result of its entrance into materially riskier business lines leading up to the IPO, resulting in undisclosed adverse financial and operational trends such as heightened incidents of default, which predated the IPO and were internally projected by PicS to continue to worsen following the IPO, materially impairing PicS business, operations, and financial results.

On January 29, 2026, PicS sold approximately 22.9 million shares at $19 per share in an IPO.

On February 5, 2026, five days after the IPO, Seeking Alpha published a report by a financial analyst focused on Brazilian fintech companies titled, “PicPay: Stay Away from the Stock at this Price,” which asserted the Company was significantly overvalued, with an unfavorable margin profile as compared to PicS’ peers. The article noted that demand for PicS stock in the IPO exceeded supply by more than 12 times and added that J&F had a troubled history “marked by conflicts of interest and corruption with the Brazilian Government . . . .” On this news, the price of PicS shares declined by $1.95 per share, or approximately 11.5%, from $16.97 per share on February 4, 2026 to close at $15.02 on February 5, 2026.

On March 19, 2026, PicS filed a Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reporting its financial results and related disclosures regarding its credit portfolio for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 – a period that ended nearly a month prior to the IPO. Among other things, the Company disclosed that it reclassified a portion of its credit portfolio from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and recorded an increase of approximately 88 million Brazilian Real in expected credit loss.

During the Company’s March 18, 2026 related earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Luis Couto stated: “Our portfolio is still relatively young, which means that as the time passes, the amount of information we incorporate is quite substantial relative to what we had before. And as we had more information, we were able to detect a part of our portfolio that was in Stage 2 that had characteristics that would be more appropriate to be classified in Stage 3. So we did the reclassification. The level of provisioning of those credits was already high, around 60%. It went up to 75%, and that had an impact of BRL 88 million in our provision expense. So it’s basically the result of us learning more about the performance of our portfolio and making the necessary adjustments to our ECL models to make sure that we have the correct measurement at every point in time.” On this news, the price of PicS shares declined by $3.56 per share, or approximately 22.5%, from $15.83 per share on March 18, 2026 to close at $12.27 on March 19, 2026.

On June 2, 2026, PicS announced its first quarter of 2026 financial results. PicS stated that its Stage 3 loans had increased sequentially to 13% of its total credit portfolio. In addition, the Company’s NPLs with balances 15 to 90 days overdue reached 8.4% of the portfolio (up from 6.2% during the prior year comparable period), while NPLs more than 90 days past due reached 8.9% of the portfolio (up from 4% during the prior year comparable period). On this news, the price of PicS shares declined by $2.14 per share, or approximately 19%, from $11.17 per share on June 2, 2026 to close at $9.03 on June 3, 2026.

As of June 5, 2026, PicS Class A common stock fell to a low of less than $9 per share, representing a more than 50% decline from the $19 per share IPO price.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PicS securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com