Bitdeer to Open $36 Million Advanced Tech Manufacturing Facility in Sparks, Bringing 70 High-Tech Jobs to Nevada

SPARKS, Nev., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure, has broken ground on a new 187,000-square-foot advanced electronics manufacturing facility in Sparks.

The $36 million investment — covering the plant, equipment, and construction — establishes Bitdeer’s first domestic manufacturing and assembly footprint. The Sparks facility will complement the company’s existing U.S. data centers and its innovation hub in San Jose, California.

“The Sparks facility reflects our strategy to strengthen supply chain resilience while being closer and more responsive to onshore customers,” said Paul Hanson, Chairman of Bitdeer Industrial. “Producing our advanced SEALMINER units right here in Nevada reflects our long-term commitment to building capacity and nurturing the talent necessary to support our growing digital infrastructure operations in America.”

Slated for completion by the end of 2026, the plant is expected to produce 10,000 units of Bitdeer’s industry-leading SEALMINER computing hardware each month. The facility will create 70 high-quality local jobs, spanning engineering, skilled technician, and support roles – including opportunities for new entrants to the workforce. These operations will directly contribute to Northern Nevada's rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

“By deploying capital and sinking roots in Sparks, we are investing in Nevada’s diversifying economy and community,” said Catherine Guo, CEO of Bitdeer Industrial, “Our commitment underscores the state’s strategic advantages, including a highly accessible and skilled workforce, robust logistics networks, and a consistently business-friendly environment. We look forward to working collaboratively with local partners and forming lasting bonds with community organizations.”

“Bitdeer’s investment represents exactly the kind of advanced manufacturing and technology development Reno is working to attract. By bringing high-tech production, skilled jobs, and long-term infrastructure investment to the region, this project strengthens Nevada’s position as a growing hub for innovation and next-generation industry,” said Taylor Adams, President and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN). “The company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing, sustainable practices, workforce development, and community partnership will create lasting economic benefits for northern Nevada.”

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for AI and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers and building AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. With global headquarters in Singapore and U.S. headquarters in San Jose, California, Bitdeer operates advanced computing and technology centers across multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, Bhutan, and Ethiopia. To learn more, visit https://www.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ Bitdeer and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer .

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “look forward to,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Bitdeer’s annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Bitdeer’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Bitdeer specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

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