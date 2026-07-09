Three published human studies covering more than 1,700 participants provide peer-reviewed answers to the clinical questions most frequently raised about cartilage regeneration supplementation*†

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinicians recommending joint health supplements increasingly field a specific question from individuals and colleagues: can supplementation actually support cartilage regeneration? Until recently, the peer-reviewed literature offered no basis for a direct answer, and cartilage regeneration had not been demonstrated through supplementation, shaping the clinical conversation around joint health for decades. Calroy Health Sciences, the science-driven dietary supplement company behind Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, which is backed by a three-study human research profile, gives practitioners specific, data-backed responses to the most common clinical questions about cartilage regeneration supplementation.*

Tom Bayne, DC, educator with Calroy Health Sciences, says, "I recommended glucosamine and chondroitin to patients for years. It was the standard of care, and there wasn't much else to point to. The honest answer when patients asked if it would work was 'maybe.' What's different now is that we have published research, including a placebo-controlled study, with measurable outcomes on a new supplement. That gives clinicians and patients confidence."

Q: What does the clinical research on Cartigenix HP® actually show?

A: Three published human studies document consistent improvements across more than 1,700 participants. In the placebo-controlled trial, participants showed a 64% average reduction in WOMAC pain scale scores and a 50% increase in walking distance at 90 days, with cartilage regeneration biomarkers documented at the same timepoint and noticeable changes reported as early as 15 days.*†

Q: What is the significance of the cartilage regeneration biomarker finding?

A: Cartilage regeneration has historically been considered outside what supplementation can demonstrate. The inclusion of objective cartilage regeneration biomarkers in the Cartigenix HP® research profile changes what clinicians can substantiate. The evidence extends beyond comfort outcomes to measurable tissue-level activity not documented by glucosamine, chondroitin, or other widely used joint health ingredients.*†

Q: How is RestorCel® different from other joint health ingredients?

A: Glucosamine and chondroitin supply structural components to cartilage tissue, with a peer-reviewed evidence base that consistently shows little or inconsistent effects. RestorCel® takes a different approach: 13 bioactive compounds from Boswellia serrata and celery seed extract, standardized to exact specifications, work synergistically through complementary mechanisms.*

Q: What timeline should clinicians communicate when recommending Cartigenix HP®?

A: In the published research, Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® supported noticeable improvements in joint comfort and flexibility as early as 15 days, with significant outcomes documented at 90 days.*† Beyond the initial 90 days, many healthcare practitioners recommend continuing Cartigenix HP, especially for adults who want joint flexibility, comfort, and mobility; active adults seeking to maintain healthy movement and mobility; or anyone seeking a proactive approach to joint and cartilage health.* Daily use involves taking one capsule twice daily with food, or as recommended by a healthcare provider.

Q: Is Cartigenix HP® appropriate for long-term use?

A: Yes, Cartigenix HP can be recommended for long-term use. No adverse events were reported across any of the three published human studies for Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel®, and no adverse events have been reported to Calroy Health Sciences. The formulation is vegan, non-GMO, and free from gluten, dairy, and soy. Individuals with specific medical conditions or taking prescription medications should consult their healthcare provider before beginning any supplement.

Q: How does Cartigenix HP® fit into a joint health approach?

A: Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® is designed to support cartilage at the structural level, including joint comfort, flexibility, and mobility as part of a proactive approach to long-term joint health.* It complements a wellness plan that includes consistent movement, hydration, and an antioxidant-dense diet.

As the clinical conversation around cartilage regeneration supplementation matures, practitioners have access to a peer-reviewed dataset that addresses the questions individuals and colleagues are asking, supported by three study designs, multiple validated clinical outcome measures, and objective tissue-level biomarker data.*† Calroy Health Sciences' complete research library is available at calroy.com.

About Calroy Health Sciences

Calroy Health Sciences is a science-driven dietary supplement company dedicated to supporting foundational health. Co-founded by CEO Ed Hoyt and Chief Scientific Officer Chen Chen, PhD, Calroy brings more than three decades of combined experience in the dietary supplement industry. The company's breakthrough products — Arterosil HP® with MonitumRS®, Vascanox HP® with Noxa24®, and Cartigenix HP® with RestorCel® — are developed through a research-first approach that includes studying the finished formulated product, not just individual ingredients.

Calroy's research has been published in peer-reviewed journals and is conducted in partnership with major academic institutions, leading clinicians and researchers. The company also holds patents on its products and its microfluidic chip testing technology. For more information, visit calroy.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

†As shown in a placebo-controlled, randomized, controlled human research study (Vaidya 2025) and an observational study (Desai 2024). A prospective study (n=1,236) similarly demonstrated significant improvements in pain scores, along with quality of life measures (Desai 2022).