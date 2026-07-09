Aqua-Tots Swim School Named a Most Profitable Franchise of 2026 by Franchise Business Review

PHOENIX, AZ, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School was identified by Franchise Business Review as one of just 50 franchise brands to be named to its list of award-winning franchise in its 2026 report on the Most Profitable Franchises.

Founded in 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim School is the largest international swim school franchise, with more than 185 locations across 14 countries. The company provides year-round swim lessons for children of all ages while supporting franchise owners with a proven business model, comprehensive training and ongoing operational support. Aqua-Tots has built a global network of franchisees united by a shared mission to save lives by teaching children to become safe, confident swimmers for life.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the award-winning companies on the list of this year’s Most Profitable Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from more than 29,000 franchise owners representing 330 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brand and their likelihood to recommend it to others. Other factors included annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirements.

"The questions that matter before buying a franchise come down to profitability, satisfaction, and long-term return," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "Few franchises succeed overnight. But owners who do their homework tend to come out ahead. That's what sets our Most Profitable Franchises list apart: these brands deliver on income and rank highest in satisfaction according to the franchisees themselves."

Aqua-Tots' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise system, including training and support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

"A profitable franchise system is built long before the numbers are measured. It's built through strong relationships, consistent support and a model that franchisees can rely on year after year,” said Craig Wright, CEO of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “This recognition is especially important because it reflects the experiences of our franchise owners, and that's the measure of success that matters most to us."

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2026 Most Profitable Franchises.

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About Aqua-Tots Swimm School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.