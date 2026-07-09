Asia Broadband Accelerates Technology-Driven Mining Strategy With AI-Assisted Exploration and Mine Optimization Licensing Agreement

LAS VEGAS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) ("AABB" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a licensing agreement for an advanced AI-assisted exploration and mine optimization technology in support of its upcoming 15,000-meter Phase 2 drill program at the Picachos IV Gold Property in Hostotipaquillo, Jalisco, Mexico.

The licensing agreement provides AABB with access to an advanced technology platform that will combine geological data, historical drill results, assay information, geophysical data, structural information, mineralized trends, production data and other operating information into a more sophisticated decision making process. The agreement also includes the option to customize the technology to suit the Company’s mining operations as well as a future buyout of the related intellectual property, subject to final terms and conditions.

By implementing artificial intelligence, machine learning and data modeling tools, the Company expects to enhance exploration targeting, reduce inefficient drilling, define mineralized zones and enhance the quality of data generated during the Picachos IV Phase 2 drill program.

The Company believes the AI-assisted approach will enable AABB’s technical team to more effectively identify high priority drill targets, evaluate mineralized structures and refine the exploration model with each round of drill data that is received. Unlike with traditional interpretation methods, the system will automatically evaluate the incoming data and allow management to make exploration decisions quickly and with greater certainty.

"Entering into this licensing agreement represents another important step for AABB as we prepare to restart the Phase 2 drill program at Picachos IV," said Chris Torres, President and CEO of Asia Broadband. "The mining industry is evolving very quickly towards data driven exploration, AI assisted mine optimization and advanced recovery technologies. With our proprietary rGO technology, we believe this platform positions Asia Broadband in the forefront of technology-driven mining, with the ability to enhance decision making, operating efficiencies and production performance."

In addition to exploration, the Company plans to implement the technology in relation to mine optimization and processing efficiency. AI-assisted technologies can be used for evaluation of ore characteristics, grade variability, mine planning, material routing and optimal processing plant throughput. They can also help identify bottlenecks, improve ore blending and minimize dilution for higher recovery potential by allowing better understanding of the relationship between ore quality, processing and production performance.

Even small improvements in recoveries, feed consistency, throughput and reduced downtime can significantly affect the production economics of gold and silver operations. With enhanced ability to identify high-value material, minimize processing inefficiencies and optimize processing plant, the Company believes the technology will contribute to improved metal recoveries, higher throughput and enhanced revenue generation.

With the Company’s proprietary rGO technology, the AI-assisted exploration and mine optimization platform is expected to further position Asia Broadband in the forefront of technology-driven mining. Management believes that a combination of advanced exploration targeting, mine optimization and proprietary rGO processing technology can create an efficient and scalable operating model across the Company’s growing gold and silver production assets. The Company’s technology strategy is designed to enhance ore evaluation, recovery potential, processing efficiency and revenue generation.

The technology will also be implemented in connection with AABB’s planned acquisition of a high-grade gold and silver underground mining concession in the Etzatlán region of Mexico. As the Company continues to grow its precious metals production operations in Mexico, management believes the advanced AI-assisted exploration and optimization tools will represent an important competitive advantage.

Large global mining companies are increasingly employing artificial intelligence, automation, digital twins, autonomous equipment, advanced analytics and real time mine optimization to enhance safety, productivity, recoveries and operating efficiency. These technologies are used throughout exploration, drilling, mine planning, hauling, crushing, grinding, ore sorting, processing, maintenance and production forecasts. The licensing agreement is one of the elements of the Company’s strategy to implement modern and advanced mining tools at its Mexico-based gold and silver operations.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG and AABBS mine-to-token gold and silver-backed cryptocurrencies within its own proprietary GoldAxis Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:





General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785





Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.