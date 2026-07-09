Xanadu Accelerates U.S. Growth with New York State Office

TORONTO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited (“ Xanadu ”; NASDAQ/TSX: XNDU), a leading photonic quantum computing company, today announced a significant expansion of its U.S. operations, anchored by its growing presence in Albany, New York.

Albany has emerged as a hub for global innovation in quantum computing and advanced semiconductor research, positioning it as an ideal strategic base for Xanadu’s U.S. expansion. Xanadu has also scaled up operations across the U.S., with growth in the San Francisco Bay Area as well as a distributed presence across the country spanning 19 states. In total, Xanadu’s U.S.-based workforce has grown by more than 5-fold since 2023, and Xanadu anticipates its U.S.-based workforce to increase significantly by the end of this year.

“The demand for quantum computing has never been higher and our rapid growth in the United States is a testament to the talent and strategic partnerships we have built across the semiconductor and technology industries to help meet those demands,” said Dr. Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xanadu. “By co-locating with key partners, we are working to ensure rapid response times and close-knit collaboration across teams. We are not just scaling our footprint; we are accelerating the pace of innovation.”

This expansion is a direct result of Xanadu’s commanding technical progress and industrial partnerships. Xanadu’s Aurora system established a foundation for future fault-tolerant quantum systems and demonstrated one of the many distinct advantages of a photonic approach to building quantum hardware: modularity and networkability, allowing for seamless integration into existing classical data centers. Xanadu’s demonstration of GKP qubits on-chip solved another essential scalability hurdle, creating the photonic qubit for fault-tolerance on a platform that can be mass-produced. Both recognized in Nature, we believe these milestones serve as proof that Xanadu has transformed theoretical research into practical, scalable hardware and built the foundation for universal fault-tolerant photonic quantum computers. Building on these milestones, Xanadu has secured key industrial partnerships, most recently with Corning , Applied Materials , DISCO , and EV Group .

Xanadu’s growing U.S. presence will allow the company to take advantage of another key benefit of the photonic approach: leveraging established semiconductor and photonics supply chains to expedite R&D and manufacturing, which we believe will accelerate progress even further. As Xanadu continues to improve its industry-leading photonic quantum computing hardware, we believe continued strategic expansion in the U.S. will ensure that Xanadu is strongly positioned to bring fault-tolerant systems to reality and achieve its mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere.

About Xanadu

Founded in 2016, Xanadu is a Canadian photonic quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Xanadu is building fault-tolerant quantum computers using light, with systems designed to compute at room temperature. Backed by more than $500 million USD in funding, Xanadu develops both hardware and software, including PennyLane , its open-source quantum computing platform. Xanadu is the first pure-play photonic quantum computing company to list on public markets (Nasdaq/TSX: XNDU) and is recognized globally for its breakthroughs in scalable quantum technologies. Visit xanadu.ai or follow on X @XanaduAI.

Press Contact: press@xanadu.ai

Investor Relations: investors@xanadu.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. We have based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include: Xanadu’s continued expansion into the United States and the related benefits.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of Xanadu. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause Xanadu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include: that Xanadu is pursuing an emerging technology, faces significant technical challenges and may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Xanadu’s historical net losses and limited operating history; Xanadu’s expectations regarding future financial performance, capital requirements and unit economics; Xanadu’s use and reporting of business and operational metrics; Xanadu’s competitive landscape; Xanadu’s dependence on members of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the potential need for additional future financing; Xanadu’s ability to manage growth and expand its operations; potential future acquisitions or investments in companies, products, services or technologies; Xanadu’s reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Xanadu’s concentration of revenue in contracts with government or state-funded entities; Xanadu’s ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; risks associated with privacy, data protection or cybersecurity incidents and related regulations; the use, rate of adoption, and regulation of artificial intelligence and machine learning; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; uncertainty or changes with respect to taxes, trade conditions and the macroeconomic environment; material weaknesses in Xanadu’s internal control over financial reporting and Xanadu’s ability to maintain internal control over financial reporting and operate as a public company; the outcome of any legal proceedings or government investigations that may be commenced against Xanadu; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp.; Xanadu’s ability to issue equity or equity-linked securities in the future; risks related to the equity line of credit, including the potential for substantial dilution to existing shareholders resulting from the issuance of Class B Subordinate Voting Shares thereunder, the risk that sales of such shares or the perception that such sales may occur, could cause the price of Xanadu’s Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to decline; uncertainty regarding the proposed government funding from the Governments of Canada and Ontario, including the risk that due diligence may not be completed, that final agreements may not be executed, or that the amount or terms of any such funding may differ materially from those currently anticipated; and other factors described in Xanadu’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”), which factors are incorporated by reference herein. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that none of the risks identified above materialize; that there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions, and that no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings by Xanadu with the SEC and the CSA, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward- looking statements. In addition, these statements reflect the expectations, plans and forecasts of Xanadu’s management as of the date of this press release; subsequent events and developments may cause their assessments to change. While Xanadu may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon these statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.