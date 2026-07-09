OTC Markets Group Welcomes Doubleview Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DBG; OTCQX: DBLVF), a mineral resource exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Doubleview Gold Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Doubleview Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DBLVF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., commented:

"Beginning trading on the OTCQX Best Market represents an important milestone for Doubleview as we continue to expand our presence within the U.S. investment community. This advancement reflects our commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance, transparency, and timely disclosure while making our shares more accessible to a broader audience of U.S. investors. As we continue advancing our Hat Polymetallic Project in British Columbia, we look forward to increasing our visibility among institutional and retail investors who recognize the long-term potential of copper, gold, scandium, and other critical minerals."

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp. is mineral resource exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: LA1W038), and (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview focuses on identifying, acquiring, and financing precious and base metal exploration projects across North America, with a strong emphasis on British Columbia. The company enhances shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of high-quality gold, copper, cobalt, scandium, and silver projects-collectively critical minerals utilizing cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Doubleview's success is deeply rooted in the unwavering support of its long-term shareholders, supporters, and institutional investors. Their ongoing commitment has been instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives. Doubleview looks forward to further collaborative growth and development and continues to welcome active participation from its valued stakeholders as the company expands its portfolio and strengthens its position in the critical minerals sector.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com