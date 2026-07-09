Electrical Steel Patent Landscape Report Published; Analyzes 45,457 Patents Filed Globally from 2010 to 2024

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Steel Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electrical Steel report delivers a comprehensive patent landscape analysis, covering 45,457 patents filed across principal jurisdictions from 2010 to 2024. Drawn from international patent filings, the dataset emphasizes technological developments in grain-oriented and non-grain-oriented electrical steel used in transformers, motors, generators, inductors, power electronics, and allied applications. By merging quantitative patent data with descriptive statistics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, topic modeling, and clustering methods, the report offers a structured basis for evaluating patent activity and technological advancements in electrical steel technologies. This methodology aids insights into competitive positioning, market coverage, and opportunities for innovation in electrical steel systems.

The report is divided into primary sections: Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles. Each section offers a structured perspective designed to aid strategic decisions in technology development, product development, investment, and market entry.

Landscape Overview: This section provides a comprehensive view of patent activity, tracing trends from 2010 to 2024. It reveals 45,457 patents, with 20,604 active, 7,678 pending, and 12,737 inactive or expired. The peak year for patent activity was 2018 with over 6,528 new patents, and 81% of all identified patents have been registered post-2015. China leads in global patent registrations, followed by the United States, Japan, Europe, and South Korea, reflecting robust international involvement in electrical steel innovation.

Market Analysis Section: This section examines the commercial aspects of the electrical steel sector by assessing global sales volume, market value, regional demand, application areas, leading producers, patent applicants, and collaboration networks. The global electrical steel market surpassed 25 million metric tons and USD 20 billion in 2022, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of 6-7% from 2023 to 2030. By aligning patent activity with applications in transformers and renewable energy systems, growth potential across automotive, energy, and industrial machinery sectors is highlighted.

Technology Analysis Section: Here, the report reviews key technological sectors like electric elements, building technologies, power generation, and electric power conversion. Innovations in grain orientation, core-loss reduction, magnetic efficiency, and manufacturing automation are identified as vital drivers of advancement in electrical steel production.

Top Player Section: Insights into leading organizations such as JFE Steel Corporation, POSCO, Nippon Steel Corporation, among others, are provided. Each is assessed on patent-family activity, technological focus, collaboration, mergers, key patents, topic modeling, and patent clustering, highlighting cooperative networks and market-coverage strategies.

Overall, this report provides a holistic view of electrical steel technologies by integrating patent trends, market insights, technological analysis, and competitive intelligence. It serves stakeholders in R&D, product development, technology strategy, and related fields.

What You Will Get:

180+ Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Eight Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Companies Featured

JFE Steel Corp

POSCO

Nippon Steel Corp

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd

LG Electronics Inc

State Grid Corp

Wuhan Iron & Steel Co Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Kyocera Corp

Angang Steel Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c4kemi

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