Toobit Rewards Event Contracts Trading with $100K





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its latest Event Contracts trading campaign.

The campaign, which runs from July 9 to July 30, invites traders to predict market movements on major digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP). Toobit stands out as the only cryptocurrency exchange offering SOL and XRP Event Contracts.

The 100,000 USDT prize pool is distributed across three activities:

Activity 1 (25,000 USDT): New traders receive a guaranteed 5 USDT on their first 10 USDT trade, alongside a safety net providing up to 100 USDT in loss protection.

Activity 2 (25,000 USDT): Consistent accuracy is rewarded daily, allowing traders to claim up to 8 USDT per day by hitting successful prediction streaks of up to 20 correct calls.

Activity 3 (50,000 USDT): High-performing traders can compete across dedicated leaderboards, offering top prizes of up to 4,000 USDT for trading volume leaders and 3,000 USDT for prediction win-rate champions, alongside volume-based achievement milestones.



To participate and qualify for the prize pool, traders must register on the campaign page. A comprehensive rule breakdown, leaderboard tier calculations, and reward timelines are available directly on the official Toobit announcement page.

The launch of this campaign aligns with the rapid expansion of event-based trading across the digital asset ecosystem. There is a clear shift in how global participants interact with markets, with broader event and prediction contract infrastructure reaching $50 billion in monthly trading volume. This reflects retail demand for binary, outcome-oriented instruments, where crypto assets remain the dominant entry point. Bitcoin-related event contracts alone generated over $5.42 billion in trading volume in early 2026.

As platforms cement these instruments as permanent risk-management and forecasting infrastructure, Toobit Event Contracts give traders direct exposure to this high-growth asset class, allowing them to convert real-time price analysis into outcomes without managing traditional derivatives complexities.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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