Corrosion Protection Coatings Market Size to Hit USD 21.77 Billion by 2035 as Sustainable Industrial Coatings Gain Momentum | SNS Insider

Austin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Corrosion Protection Coatings Market was valued at USD 13.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 21.77 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.57% from 2026–2035.

Corrosion protective coating market dynamics have changed owing to environmental impact laws and need for sustainable coating solutions with minimal amounts of VOCs because of the increasing demands from the construction, marine, and oil and gas sectors. As per the National Association of Corrosion Engineers, corrosion costs the global economy USD 2.5 trillion every year, which is equivalent to 3.4% of the GDP of the world, and thus, investment in high performance coatings is ensured in all end-user industries.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Resin Type, Epoxy Dominated the Market; Waterborne and Zinc-Based Alternatives Represent Growing Categories Globally

The market was led by epoxy, which accounted for an estimated 38.5% of revenues in 2025 owing to its excellent adhesive qualities, corrosion resistance, and strength, which is why it is extensively employed in oil & gas, marine, construction, and power generation industries with long-term corrosion resistance amidst moisture, heat, and chemical exposure conditions. Significant growth opportunities exist with polyurethane, acrylic, and zinc coatings where zinc primer coatings in particular gain traction in offshore wind energy and marine applications.

By Technology, Solvent-Borne Dominated the Market; Waterborne Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The solvent-borne segment accounted for the biggest market share with about 56.2% of revenue in 2025, which can be attributed to robust performance and good adherence properties that make them ideal for tough use in marine, oil & gas, and aerospace industries. The waterborne segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth during 2026-2035 due to stringent VOC guidelines according to the EPA and REACH regulations in favor of environmental products from companies like AkzoNobel and Axalta.

By End-Use Industry, Construction Dominated the Market; Oil & Gas and Marine Growing Secondary Segments Globally

The segment with the maximum market share was that of construction with around 35.6% revenue in 2025 owing to the increasing number of constructions done via epoxy and polyurethane coatings of steel structures, reinforced concrete, and metal reinforcement with the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocating $1.2 trillion to back demand. Secondary growth segments include oil & gas, marine, and automotive & transportation due to their requirement for offshore platform, hull, and deck system coatings.

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Regional Insights:

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to stringent environmental laws, infrastructure developments, and technology developments in sustainable coatings. United States is responsible for approximately 82.5% of North American revenues due to huge oil and gas, marine, and transportation industry investments. In Canada, there is higher demand in offshore oil exploration whereas Mexico is drawing BASF & Axalta in developed automotive and manufacturing industries.

The U.S. Corrosion Protection Coatings Market is estimated to be worth about USD 2.19 Billion in 2025 and further is projected to reach about USD 3.62 Billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.16%. Rising investment in roadways, bridges, and public transportation owing to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of USD 550 billion, EPA Low-VOC sustainable coating programs, and efforts of major players like Sherwin-Williams and PPG Industries.

The Europe Corrosion Protection Coatings Market size was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2025 and it is expected to grow up to USD 5.57 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.58% during 2026-2035. Europe is one of the major regions because of their industrial manufacturing industries along with offshore energy investments in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Germany is one of the dominating markets, with approximately 24.6% share in Europe on account of the presence of chemical manufacturing industries.

Asia Pacific region had a lead over all other segments with about 41.2% market share worldwide in 2025, due to rising industrialization, construction, and manufacturing activities in China, India, and Japan. The increase in the use of corrosion protection coatings in infrastructure projects due to the Belt and Road project of China led to its dominance in Asia Pacific with approximately 40.6% share in regional revenue.

Smart Self-Healing Coatings and Offshore Wind Energy to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Self-healing smart coatings with microcapsule corrosion inhibitors that release themselves upon any form of damage are becoming more popular due to their benefits in increasing longevity and reducing costs of maintenance in infrastructure. The use of offshore wind energy will provide another opportunity for the use of high-quality coatings that will be used in protecting wind turbine towers and substructures.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Corrosion Protection Coatings Market Report:

3M Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Carboline Company

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nycote Laboratories Inc.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Magni Group, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Tnemec Company Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Diamond Vogel

Ancatt Inc.

Dow

Recent Developments:

2024: AkzoNobel partnered with Sinopec in December 2024 to supply high-performance coatings for global expansion projects, enhancing corrosion resistance and sustainability in refining facilities.

AkzoNobel partnered with Sinopec in December 2024 to supply high-performance coatings for global expansion projects, enhancing corrosion resistance and sustainability in refining facilities. 2024: Carboline launched Carbothane DTM Mastic, a urethane-based coating for emergency maintenance offering superior corrosion protection and quick application for minimally prepared steel surfaces.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

COATING RESIN TYPE & TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across epoxy, polyurethane and VOC compliance across industrial and marine deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across epoxy, polyurethane and VOC compliance across industrial and marine deployments globally. INFRASTRUCTURE & CONSTRUCTION COATING METRICS – helps you evaluate infrastructure investment-driven coating procurement trends and specialist coating manufacturer competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate infrastructure investment-driven coating procurement trends and specialist coating manufacturer competitive positioning globally. OFFSHORE WIND & MARINE COATING METRICS – helps you analyze offshore wind turbine coating investment and renewable energy infrastructure corrosion protection development globally.

– helps you analyze offshore wind turbine coating investment and renewable energy infrastructure corrosion protection development globally. SMART SELF-HEALING COATING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in microcapsule self-healing coating adoption and lifecycle maintenance cost reduction program development globally.

– helps you uncover growth in microcapsule self-healing coating adoption and lifecycle maintenance cost reduction program development globally. SUSTAINABLE & LOW-VOC COATING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based resin adoption and circular economy-driven sustainable coating development across regulated industrial verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-based resin adoption and circular economy-driven sustainable coating development across regulated industrial verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CORROSION PROTECTION EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on resin portfolio breadth and geographic industrial coating manufacturing footprint globally.

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Corrosion Protection Coatings Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 13.92 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 21.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.57% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Intervention (Traditional Alternative Medicine and Botanicals, Mind and Body Healing, Sensory Therapy, Body Healing, Energy Therapy, Others)

• By Distribution Method (Direct Sales, E-Sales, Distance Correspondence, Others)

• By End-User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, Individual and Homecare, Corporate Wellness Programs, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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