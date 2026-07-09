Fangzhou Named to KPMG China Healthcare 50 for AI-Powered Chronic Disease Care

SHANGHAI, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the “Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‑driven Internet healthcare solutions, has been named to the KPMG China Healthcare 50 list, in recognition of its approach for “extending chronic disease management into the home, with trusted long-term care”, and its deep expertise in AI-driven chronic disease management.

Fangzhou has been named to the KPMG China Healthcare 50 list

Fangzhou's inclusion reflects growing industry recognition of its long-term commitment to integrating AI-enabled chronic disease care into its platform and expanding access to chronic disease management services.

China's health and wellness sector has evolved beyond traditional eldercare to encompass health management, rehabilitation, integrated medical-eldercare services, and age-friendly smart technologies. As of 2025 year end, China's population aged 60 and above exceeded 320 million (23% of the total population), fueling demand for diversified, high-quality care services.

Against this backdrop, Fangzhou has continued to expand its AI+H2H (Hospital-to-Home) smart healthcare ecosystem, which is designed to extend professional healthcare services beyond hospitals into patients' daily lives. In 2026, the company further sharpened its strategic positioning as a trusted long-term health partner, integrating its proprietary “XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”) across online consultations, health management, and long-term follow-up services to provide continuous support for chronic disease patients.

The Company's AI capabilities have been embedded throughout the chronic disease management process to support both patients and physicians. For patients, AI applications deliver personalized health recommendations, medication guidance, health risk monitoring, and behavioral interventions to improve long-term disease management. For physicians, AI-powered assistants automate routine administrative work and clinical documentation, allowing doctors to dedicate more time to patient care.

Fangzhou has also focused on making digital healthcare more accessible to elderly users. Its platform incorporates senior-friendly features, including one-touch voice input and simplified user interactions, while AI-enabled follow-up services and health reminders help patients maintain long-term treatment adherence outside the hospital setting.

Fangzhou’s approach combines advanced AI technology with continuous healthcare services, enabling more efficient delivery of professional medical resources while maintaining a patient-centered experience. By strengthening connections across healthcare providers, pharmaceutical partners, and patients, Fangzhou aims to build an integrated chronic disease management ecosystem capable of supporting China's aging population and rising demand for long-term care.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China’s leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 56.4 million registered users and 251,000 physicians (as of December 31, 2025). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‑enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit https://investors.jianke.com .

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Xingwei Zhao

Director of Public Relations

Email: pr@jianke.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‑looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.