hood.fun Announces Official Launch as the Premier Fair-Launch Token Platform for the Robinhood Chain Ecosystem

Miami, FL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hood.fun today announced its official debut as the primary fair-launch token launchpad for the Robinhood Chain (EVM network), bringing a secure and transparent "pump.fun-style" model to the Arbitrum-Orbit L2. Designed to foster a vibrant ecosystem of community-driven projects, hood.fun utilizes a sophisticated bonding-curve mechanism that guarantees every token launches without presales or team allocations. Upon successfully completing the curve, tokens automatically graduate to seed a Uniswap v3 liquidity pair with permanently locked liquidity, providing traders with unprecedented security and immediate "day-one" tradability within the Robinhood Chain network.

As the Robinhood Chain begins to attract a new wave of decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, hood.fun arrives as the critical infrastructure needed to facilitate safe, fair, and viral token launches. By eliminating the risks associated with manual liquidity seeding and hidden team allocations, the platform ensures a level playing field for all participants—from individual creators to seasoned traders.

"We believe hood.fun will become the cultural and liquidity hub of the Robinhood Chain," said Sam, Founder of hood.fun. "Our goal is to provide the best user experience for launching and trading memecoins, while ensuring that every project has real, locked liquidity from the moment it hits the open market. We are excited to lead the expansion of this fresh EVM ecosystem."

The platform’s architecture is built for scale and visibility. Every coin launched on hood.fun follows a standard ERC20 format with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. To ensure a smooth transition from the initial launch to high-volume trading, the platform’s "Migrator" contract automatically moves raised ETH and remaining tokens into a Uniswap v3 pool once the bonding curve is filled. To protect the community, the Liquidity Provider (LP) position is locked forever, preventing "rug pulls" and ensuring long-term stability.

In addition to the core launchpad, the team has introduced hood.tools, a dedicated swap utility that allows users to trade any contract on the Robinhood Chain. To further enhance the ecosystem, hood.fun is currently working with major indexers and data aggregators, such as GMGN, to ensure that graduated tokens are visible to the widest possible audience of global traders.

Creators and traders can begin exploring the Robinhood Chain ecosystem today at https://hood.fun.

About hood.fun

hood.fun is the premier fair-launch memecoin launchpad on the Robinhood Chain (an Arbitrum Orbit L2). Often described as the "pump.fun of $HOOD," the platform provides a secure environment for token creation using a bonding curve mechanism. With automated Uniswap v3 migration and permanent liquidity locking, hood.fun ensures transparency and safety for the next generation of community-driven tokens.

Technical Specifications:

Network: Robinhood Chain (Arbitrum Orbit L2)

Robinhood Chain (Arbitrum Orbit L2) Native Currency: ETH

ETH Token Standard: ERC20 (18 decimals, 1B Fixed Supply)

ERC20 (18 decimals, 1B Fixed Supply) Core Feature: Automated Graduation to Uniswap v3 (1% fee tier)

Links:

Website: https://hood.fun

X (Twitter):https://x.com/hooddotfun

Telegram: https://t.me/hooddotfun

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.