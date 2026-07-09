EarthDaily Constellation Entering Commercial Operations with Successful Launch III

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthDaily today announced successful initial contact with EDC-08 following its launch aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-17 mission on July 7, marking Launch III for the EarthDaily Constellation and bringing the system to the satellite count required for commercial operations.

Like each spacecraft in the EarthDaily Constellation, EDC-08 carries 16 imagers collecting data across 22 spectral bands, giving the system the spectral depth and imaging capacity needed to support consistent, comparable measurements across regions, seasons, and time.

The announcement builds on the May deployment of EDC-02 through EDC-07, which are now progressing through commissioning and returning initial imagery. Released alongside today’s announcement, these images provide an early view of performance across multiple satellites.

“EDC-08 reaching orbit and establishing initial contact is another important step in the disciplined deployment of the EarthDaily Constellation,” said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily. “With eight satellites now in orbit, seven progressing through commissioning, and initial imagery returning from the May launch, the system is performing as expected.”

The newly released images offer a look at the consistency and detail the EarthDaily Constellation is designed to deliver. While calibration and validation work continues, they show multiple satellites contributing to a common measurement system built for reliable broad-area monitoring and repeatable analysis at scale using AI and Machine Learning.

“The EarthDaily Constellation is engineered for data consistency,” added Osborne. “Variability in atmospheric conditions, viewing geometry, and sensor calibration can introduce noise that compounds across time-series analysis and makes data harder to trust in AI workflows. EarthDaily addresses this at the system level through tightly controlled geometric and radiometric calibration, high signal-to-noise ratios, and spectral alignment with Sentinel and Landsat archives, helping to ensure the resulting data is ready for any AI application for Earth monitoring and that detected change reflects real-world events.”

Purpose-built for broad-area change detection, the EarthDaily Constellation is designed to deliver globally consistent, calibrated daily measurement of the planet. EDC imagery, optimized for time-series analysis and direct integration into AI workflows, is designed to work with EarthDaily’s automated change detection analytics to identify meaningful change across wide areas, from aircraft and ships in harbors to roads and infrastructure, and help customers decide where to focus attention next.

This approach moves Earth observation beyond static imagery and toward decision-centric intelligence. As EDC-08 reaches orbit and additional satellites prepare for launch, each step advances the constellation toward daily global land coverage as a continuous measurement layer for monitoring change at scale across defense and security, agriculture, natural resources, climate resilience, and infrastructure.

About EarthDaily

EarthDaily is a global Earth observation company focused on delivering science-grade data and analytics designed for broad-area change detection and decision-centric intelligence. With the EarthDaily Constellation, the company is building a foundation for daily, globally consistent Earth intelligence to support governments and enterprises operating in complex, high-impact environments.

To learn more, visit earthdaily.com and follow EarthDaily on LinkedIn (@EarthDaily) and X (@EarthDailyA).

Contacts

Tanya Cross

Vice President, Global Marketing and Communications

EarthDaily

tanya.cross@earthdaily.com

Alliance Advisors IR

EarthDailyPR@allianceadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/398a6f1b-e207-4a66-9190-efa3173c9c6e