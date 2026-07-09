PLAB INVESTOR ALERT: RGRD Law Announces that Photronics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Photronics Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) securities between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 4, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Photronics class action lawsuit. Captioned Cooper v. Photronics, Inc., No. 26-cv-01069 (D. Conn.), the Photronics class action lawsuit charges Photronics and certain of Photronics’ top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Photronics class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-photronics-inc-class-action-lawsuit-plab.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Photronics, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services.

The Photronics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Photronics’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while also minimizing risks from post-holiday seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations; and (ii) Photronics’ high-end chip design release pipeline was experiencing severe, ongoing bottlenecks due to elevated foundry utilization rates and equipment cost pressures that rendered its forward growth expectations unachievable.

On May 28, 2026, Photronics announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, allegedly revealing revenue and earnings well below internal projections and highlighting a critical collapse of integrated circuit revenue by 11% sequentially. On this news, the price of Photronics stock dropped more than 36%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Photronics securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Photronics class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Photronics class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Photronics class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Photronics class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com