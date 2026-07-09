Wireless EV Charging Market to Grow from USD 0.11 billion in 2026 to USD 0.82 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 38.7% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the Wireless EV Charging Market is expected to reach USD 0.82 billion by 2032, from USD 0.11 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 38.7%. The market is moving from pilot stage to early deployments, driven by the need to improve charging efficiency and reduce downtime. Adoption of wireless charging is currently led by fleet and public transport use cases, where automated charging supports continuous operations and reduces reliance on manual plug-in systems. Wireless charging deployments are mainly focused on controlled environments such as bus depots, logistics hubs, and selected urban routes, where integration into daily operations is easier. Wireless charging providers are working on improving system performance, alignment, and reliability to support these use cases. Meanwhile, OEMs and city authorities are evaluating wireless charging as part of long-term mobility and infrastructure planning.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 0.11 billion

USD 0.11 billion Market forecast, 2032: USD 0.82 billion

USD 0.82 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 38.7% from 2026 to 2032

CAGR of 38.7% from 2026 to 2032 Largest region, 2026: Europe

Europe Leading segment: Stationary wireless charging

Stationary wireless charging Fastest-growing segment: In terms of application, home charging units are expected to surpass other segments during the forecast period.

In terms of application, home charging units are expected to surpass other segments during the forecast period. Report scope: 230 market data tables, 50 figures, 250 pages

230 market data tables, 50 figures, 250 pages Key players: Electreon (Israel), Witricity (US), ENRX (Norway), HEVO Inc. (US), and Plugless Power Inc. (US)

Why This Market Matters

As electric vehicle adoption accelerates worldwide, charging convenience is becoming just as important as vehicle performance. Conventional plug-in charging can create operational challenges for fleet operators, public transport systems, and consumers due to manual connection requirements and vehicle downtime. Wireless EV charging addresses these challenges by enabling seamless, cable-free energy transfer, supporting automated charging, improving vehicle utilization, and laying the foundation for autonomous mobility and smart transportation ecosystems. This combination is making wireless charging an increasingly strategic technology within the broader EV infrastructure market.

Market Overview

The wireless EV charging market is transitioning from pilot projects to early commercial deployments as governments, OEMs, and technology providers invest in next-generation charging infrastructure. Growing demand from fleet operators, residential users, and public transport applications is accelerating adoption, while continuous improvements in charging efficiency, vehicle alignment, interoperability, and system reliability are making wireless charging a more practical solution. Integration with smart parking, energy management platforms, and automated mobility solutions is further expanding its commercial potential.

Analyst Perspective

The evolution of wireless EV charging signals a shift in how the industry defines charging infrastructure. Rather than simply replacing cables, the technology is enabling charging to become an automated and integrated part of vehicle operations. Fleet operators increasingly value reduced downtime and higher asset utilization over incremental charging speed improvements, while automakers see wireless charging as a key enabler for autonomous parking and future self-driving vehicles. For technology providers, long-term differentiation will depend less on hardware alone and more on delivering highly efficient, interoperable, and scalable charging ecosystems that seamlessly connect vehicles, infrastructure, and energy management systems.

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Segment Analysis

The demand for EVs has increased steadily, driving the need for convenient and accessible charging solutions for daily use. Home-based wireless charging is gaining traction as it supports automated charging in residential environments without manual intervention. OEMs are exploring the integration of wireless charging in passenger cars, particularly in the premium segment. Models such as the BMW 530e and the Genesis GV60 have demonstrated early adoption of wireless charging features, indicating initial deployment in select vehicle platforms. Home wireless charging systems are designed for installation in residential parking spaces, enabling seamless charging through ground pads and vehicle-mounted receivers. Companies such as WiTricity, Plugless Power, and HEVO Inc. are developing solutions for home and residential use cases, focusing on ease of installation, compatibility, and user convenience. In April 2025, Plugless Power expanded its wireless charging compatibility for Tesla and Nissan models, strengthening its position in residential charging applications.

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for wireless EV charging during the forecast period. Strong government support for zero-emission mobility, well-established EV adoption, and advanced charging infrastructure are driving growth in the region. Ongoing pilot projects, standardization efforts, and integration with public transport and smart city initiatives are expected to accelerate the development of wireless charging across Europe.

Key Industry Trends

·The market is moving from pilot deployments to early commercial adoption, with fleet operators and public transport agencies leading implementation in bus depots, logistics hubs, and controlled urban environments.

·Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to drive the strongest demand for wireless charging as OEMs increasingly integrate cable-free charging capabilities into premium and next-generation EV platforms.

·Industry participants are focusing on improving charging efficiency, alignment accuracy, interoperability, and smart infrastructure integration, enabling wireless charging to support automated parking, home charging, fleet operations, and future autonomous mobility applications.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the Wireless EV Charging Market include Electreon (Israel), Witricity (US), ENRX (Norway), HEVO Inc. (US), and Plugless Power Inc. (US).

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