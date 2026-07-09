Bombardier to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on July 30, 2026

MONTREAL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 on July 30, 2026.



Financial results for the second quarter of 2026

Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier, and Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bombardier, will present the financial results for the second quarter of 2026 in a live presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.



The presentation will take place on July 30, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen in:



Live webcast (recommended):

A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage.



A live webcast of the financial results presentation, along with the relevant financial charts, will be available on this webpage. By phone:

The presentation can also be accessed by telephone. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.



Local dial-in number - Montréal (English and French):

+1 438 792-9840

Local dial-in number - Toronto (English and French):

+1 289 514-5015



(Conference ID English: 24652 | Conference ID French: 34642)





About Bombardier



At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world’s best-performing aircraft for the world’s most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation — innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of approximately 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier’s performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious “Red Dot: Best of the Best” award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information



For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Sustainability Report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book and Claim system, visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

Media Contacts

General media contact webform



Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+ 1 514-954-1715 Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855-7167



