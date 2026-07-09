Function Generator Market Size to Hit USD 3.20 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Function Generator Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Function Generator Market Size was valued at USD 1.87 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.20 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.57% during 2026–2035.”

5G, AI-Based Testing Systems, and Advanced Computing to Augment Market Expansion Globally

There are ample opportunities for growth in the function generator market owing to rapid growth in semiconductor manufacturing, expansion in 5G communication networks, and electronic products manufacturing, with fast signal testing, RF testing, and waveform simulation leading to the next generation AWGs adoption. Increased adoption of artificial intelligence-based test platforms and measurement systems, cloud-enabled measurement systems, and automated validation environment along with investment in EV and aerospace electronics.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Keysight Technologies

Tektronix Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz

Siglent Technologies

National Instruments (NI)

Rigol Technologies

Stanford Research Systems

Fluke Corporation

B&K Precision Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Teledyne LeCroy

GW Instek

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Chroma ATE Inc.

Aaronia AG

Picotest

Aim-TTi

BNC Scientific

Good Will Instrument Co.

Function Generator Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.87 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.57% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Analog Function Generators, Digital Function Generators, Arbitrary Waveform Generators (AWGs), RF Function Generators)

• By Frequency Range (Below 20 MHz, 20–100 MHz, above 100 MHz)

• By Application (Electronics Testing, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defence, Education & Research, Industrial Manufacturing)

• By End User (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defence, Educational & Research Institutions)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Digital Function Generators Dominated the Market; Arbitrary Waveform Generators to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Digital function generators accounted for the majority market share at 44.00% revenue in 2025 due to their ability to produce precise waveforms, frequency generation capability, and stable output signals in applications such as electronics testing, semiconductor testing, and industrial automation. Arbitrary waveform generators will have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 because of the increasing need for complex signal simulation in advanced communication, automotive electronics, aerospace, and semiconductor testing.

By Frequency Range, 20–100 MHz Dominated the Market; Above 100 MHz Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The 20 to 100 MHz band accounted for 47.00% revenue share in 2025 due to better performance, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, which makes it prevalent in electronics labs, educational institutions, and industries. The market above 100 MHz band is anticipated to witness highest growth in terms of CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to increasing adoption in testing of RF communications, aerospace electronics, digital circuits, and 5G networks.

By Application, Electronics Testing Dominated the Market; Telecommunications Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The testing of electronics commanded the greatest market share at 39.00% in 2025 as a result of the necessity of validation of electronic circuits, component characterization, prototype development, and quality control purposes in electronics manufacturing and laboratories. The telecommunications industry will command the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 as a result of fast growth in 5G infrastructure, wireless communication, and RF device testing.

By End User, Electronics & Semiconductor Dominated the Market; Aerospace & Defense Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The market share of Electronics & Semiconductor was the highest at 42.00% in 2025 due to heavy usage of semiconductors, IC developers, and electronics OEMs for verification of chips, PCB testing, product development, and manufacturing test automation. Aerospace & Defense segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 because of growing investments in radar systems, avionics, satellites communication, electronic warfare, and defense electronics.

Regional Insights:

North America held maximum market share in function generators with about 32.77% in 2025 owing to presence of robust semiconductor industry, advanced aerospace and defense electronics, and extensive use of automated test and measurement systems. The U.S. is at forefront due to massive 5G infrastructure, EV electronics, and precision engineering with the help of companies such as Rohde & Schwarz and National Instruments.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to fast growth in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics manufacturing, and telecommunications infrastructure. China holds maximum market share in the region due to large-scale electronics manufacturing, whereas countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are increasing their capabilities owing to 5G network deployment, EV manufacturing, and consumer electronics manufacturing.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Keysight Technologies expanded its next-generation waveform and signal generator ecosystem strengthening support for 5G-Advanced, RF semiconductor testing, and high-frequency electronics validation.

Keysight Technologies expanded its next-generation waveform and signal generator ecosystem strengthening support for 5G-Advanced, RF semiconductor testing, and high-frequency electronics validation. 2025: Rohde & Schwarz introduced the MXO 3 series oscilloscopes enabling faster signal capture and improved measurement accuracy for high-speed electronic testing.

Exclusive Sections of the Function Generator Market Report (The USPs):

FUNCTION GENERATOR PRODUCT & FREQUENCY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across digital and waveform accuracy across semiconductor and aerospace deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across digital and waveform accuracy across semiconductor and aerospace deployments globally. 5G & TELECOMMUNICATIONS TESTING METRICS – helps you evaluate 5G signal generator investment trends and specialist test equipment provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate 5G signal generator investment trends and specialist test equipment provider competitive positioning globally. AEROSPACE & DEFENSE SIGNAL VALIDATION METRICS – helps you analyze radar system testing investment and defense modernization-driven high-frequency testing trends globally.

– helps you analyze radar system testing investment and defense modernization-driven high-frequency testing trends globally. AI-ENABLED & SOFTWARE-DEFINED TESTING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in AI-powered test platform adoption and automated calibration system procurement across global electronics and semiconductor R&D organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in AI-powered test platform adoption and automated calibration system procurement across global electronics and semiconductor R&D organizations. EV & INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION TESTING METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in electric vehicle electronics testing investment and embedded system validation procurement across regulated manufacturing verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in electric vehicle electronics testing investment and embedded system validation procurement across regulated manufacturing verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & FUNCTION GENERATOR EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on frequency range breadth and geographic electronics testing footprint globally.

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