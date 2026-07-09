Aptamers Market Size Projected to Reach USD 34.55 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aptamers Market Size was valued at USD 3.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 34.55 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.58% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. The market is expanding due to their rising adoption across pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for use in molecular diagnostics, therapeutic drugs, biomarkers identification & precision medicines.

Aptamers are short, single-stranded DNA or RNA sequences that are designed to selectively recognize target molecules and present themselves as an attractive alternative to classical antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications owing to greater stability, economic production, and reduced immune response risks. The growth is propelling as pharmaceutical companies are increasing investment in aptamer drug discovery to support expanding precision medicine and targeted therapy development pipelines.





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Growing Adoption of Aptamer-Based Diagnostics and Therapeutics Drives Market Growth

The Aptamers Market is continuously growing due to the growing adoption of aptamer based technologies in molecular diagnostics, oncology and infectious disease diagnosis, and targeted therapies. Powered by hefty increase in clinical trials, rise of SELEX technologies and increasing investments in precision medicines by the pharmaceuticals industry, stimulating opportunities are emerging in the biotechs & life sciences landscape.

Aptamers Market Segmentation Analysis:

Nucleic Acid Aptamers Lead the Market While Peptide Aptamers Gain Traction

Nucleic acid aptamers captured the majority market share at 82.9% in 2025 because of the growing preference for aptamers used in detecting cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infections due to their greater flexibility, stability, and non-immunogenic nature than conventional antibodies. Peptide aptamers will record the highest CAGR during the period 2026–2035 due to its distinct binding capability to specific proteins and cells owing to the improvement in peptide chemistry and drug delivery systems.

Diagnostics Segment Dominates; Therapeutics Records the Fastest Growth

Diagnostics dominated the market with the highest market share of 41.6% revenues in 2025 due to high target specificity, rapid kinetic activity, and stability that made aptamers useful in the detection of biomarkers for oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and point of care diagnostics. The therapeutics segment is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to increasing demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies with promising applications of aptamers in cancer, viral infections, and autoimmune diseases.

Conventional SELEX Maintains Leadership While Microfluidic SELEX Accelerates

Traditional SELEX technology was the dominant revenue generator in 2025 with a market size of 46.8%, due to the presence of highly established techniques for aptamer selection and high-level proficiency in generating diagnostics and therapeutic aptamers. The microfluidics and microarray SELEX segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035, owing to the efficiency and accuracy of aptamer selection.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Drive Market Demand

The maximum revenue share was captured by pharma and biotech firms at 48.7% in 2025 due to extensive use of aptamer DNA technology in drug discovery, vaccines, gene therapy, biopharmaceuticals, and continued investments in advanced therapies that will keep their segment leadership. The CROs segment is forecast to have the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 due to outsourced pharma and biotech R&D services needing aptamer purification technology expertise and cost-effectiveness.

North America Leads the Aptamers Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

North America captured the largest share of revenues in the aptamers market in 2025 at nearly 52%, owing to its well-established infrastructure of biotechnology research, high investment in R&D activities, and conducive regulations that support clinical trial initiatives and approval of aptamer products. The U.S. constitutes about 85% of revenue in the region due to its advanced development in the areas of clinical trials, therapeutics, and diagnostic aptamer technologies.

The U.S. Aptamers Market was valued at USD 1.49 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.90 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.10%. Market growth is supported by increasing research in biotechnology, high investment in pharmaceutical R&D, increased use of aptamer-based diagnostic products, and development of targeted medicines.

The Europe Aptamers Market was valued at USD 1.04 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.75%. The growth in market augmented owing to a strong biotechnology environment, robust pharmaceutical innovation as well, receptiveness for molecular diagnostics and increasing research on aptamer-derived drugs across Germany, UK, France, Spain And Italy..

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the Aptamers Market owing to increasing biotechnology investments, expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising clinical research activities, and growing adoption of aptamer-based diagnostics across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

SomaLogic, Inc.

Aptamer Group plc

Aptadel Therapeutics

Base Pair Biotechnologies

NOXXON Pharma AG

Aptagen LLC

TriLink Biotechnologies, LLC

AM Biotechnologies, LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Creative Biolabs

NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc.

Raptamer Discovery Group

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

Ella Biotech GmbH

Aptus Biotech S.L.

IBA Lifesciences GmbH

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Recent Developments:

2026: Aptamer Group plc advanced multiple therapeutic and diagnostic aptamer collaborations strengthening targeted drug delivery and molecular diagnostics pipeline.

Aptamer Group plc advanced multiple therapeutic and diagnostic aptamer collaborations strengthening targeted drug delivery and molecular diagnostics pipeline. 2026: Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded custom nucleic acid synthesis and aptamer development services supporting growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

APTAMER TYPE & SELEX TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across nucleic acid, peptide and R&D timeline reduction across diagnostic and therapeutic deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across nucleic acid, peptide and R&D timeline reduction across diagnostic and therapeutic deployments globally. DIAGNOSTICS & ONCOLOGY DETECTION METRICS – helps you evaluate aptamer-based cancer diagnostic investment trends and specialist aptamer diagnostic provider competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate aptamer-based cancer diagnostic investment trends and specialist aptamer diagnostic provider competitive positioning globally. THERAPEUTICS & PRECISION MEDICINE METRICS – helps you analyze aptamer drug discovery investment, cancer and autoimmune therapeutic pipeline development and clinical trial-driven regulatory approval acceleration trends globally.

– helps you analyze aptamer drug discovery investment, cancer and autoimmune therapeutic pipeline development and clinical trial-driven regulatory approval acceleration trends globally. MICROFLUIDIC SELEX & NEXT-GENERATION SELECTION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in microfluidic aptamer selection adoption and commercial aptamer synthesis platform procurement globally.

– helps you uncover growth in microfluidic aptamer selection adoption and commercial aptamer synthesis platform procurement globally. CRO OUTSOURCING & PHARMA COLLABORATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in aptamer CRO service adoption and precision medicine partnership development across regulated biotechnology verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in aptamer CRO service adoption and precision medicine partnership development across regulated biotechnology verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & APTAMERS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on aptamer platform technology breadth and geographic pharmaceutical partnership footprint globally.

Aptamers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.84 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 34.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 24.58% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Nucleic Acid Aptamer, Peptide Aptamer)

• By Application (Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Research & Development, Others)

• By Technology (Conventional SELEX, Cell-SELEX, Capillary Electrophoresis SELEX, Microfluidic & Microarray SELEX, Other Emerging SELEX Variants)

• By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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