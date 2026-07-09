Metalworking Fluids Market, Till 2035 Report Published; Profiles Chevron, ExxonMobil Chemical, Quaker Houghton, Fuchs, Lubrizol, and 15 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metalworking Fluids Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Application Area, End Use, Vertical, Geographical Regions and Leading Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global metalworking fluids market size is projected to grow from USD 13.54 billion in the current year to USD 18.94 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period. Metalworking fluids are pivotal in extending equipment lifespan, enhancing surface finish, and boosting operational productivity. Widely used across industrial sectors such as drilling, metal fabrication, and milling, these fluids support the high-precision machining required for lightweight materials and electric vehicles.
The market's expansion is largely driven by advancements in manufacturing technologies and a shift toward precision engineering. As electric vehicles gain traction, the demand for sophisticated cooling and lubrication solutions increases, spurring further growth. In response, industry players are engaging in strategic collaborations to broaden their product offerings and expand market reach, which will likely enhance competitiveness and open new opportunities.
Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders
Key Drivers Propelling Growth
The automotive and heavy machinery sectors, alongside regulatory compliance, are key drivers of the metalworking fluids market. These fluids mitigate friction in heavy equipment, contributing to surface finishing and prolonged machine life. The accelerating production of electric vehicles and aerospace components boosts demand for precision-cutting operations, driving market expansion.
Industrial players emphasize productivity enhancements and minimizing downtime, prompting the adoption of advanced fluids offering superior corrosion protection and efficiency. Additionally, environmental and safety regulations regarding fluid toxicity are encouraging manufacturers to create sustainable formulations.
Competitive Landscape
The market is highly competitive, featuring multiple players focused on developing biodegradable fluids and recycling technologies to meet sustainability and regulatory demands. Strategic partnerships enhance product portfolios and technological capabilities. Continuous innovation remains crucial for competitiveness, driving companies to improve fluid formulations and associated technologies.
Sustainability Trends
Green chemistry innovations are leading to bio-based and synthetic fluids with lower toxicity, supporting the water-based fluids market segment. Companies invest heavily in R&D for sustainable fluid advancements, aligning with environmental objectives. Clariant, for instance, showcased its advancements in synthetic fluids, highlighting potential recycling and disposal solutions that reinforce market growth driven by sustainability.
North America Leads the Market
North America holds the largest market share, driven by regulatory compliance and established industry players. Regional participants improve fluid technologies for better solubility and lubrication performance. The growing preference for biodegradable fluids in the US and Canada supports market expansion, with companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil actively strengthening their competitive presence through partnerships.
Key Challenges
Technical and economic challenges, including compatibility with next-generation materials and regulatory demands for biodegradable formulations, present hurdles. Sustainable alternatives often entail higher costs, creating a trade-off between performance and economic feasibility. Implementing fluid recycling and disposal requires substantial investment, posing additional barriers for widespread adoption.
Key Market Segmentation
By Product Type
- Bio-based
- Mineral
- Synthetic
By Application Area
- Corrosion Preventive Oils
- Neat Cutting Oils
- Soluble Cutting Oils
- Semi-Synthetic Cutting Oils
- Synthetic Cutting Oils
- Water Cutting Oils
- Others
By End Use
- Equipment
- Machinery
- Metal Fabrication
- Transportation
By Vertical
- Agriculture
- Automobile
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Electrical & Power
- Marine
- Rail
- Telecommunication
By Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Latin America
- Middle East and North Africa
- Rest of the World
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|219
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$13.54 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$18.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. PROJECT OVERVIEW
1.1. Context
1.2. Project Objectives
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Introduction
2.4.2.2. Types
2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative
2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative
2.4.2.3. Advantages
2.4.2.4. Techniques
2.4.2.4.1. Interviews
2.4.2.4.2. Surveys
2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.5. Stakeholders
2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders
2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts
2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.5.8. Scientists
2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Forecast Methodology
3.1.1. Top-Down Approach
3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach
3.1.3. Hybrid Approach
3.2. Market Assessment Framework
3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.3.2. Correlation
3.3.3. Regression
3.3.4. Time Series Analysis
3.3.5. Extrapolation
3.3.6. Convergence
3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis
3.3.8. Data Visualization
3.3.9. Scenario Planning
3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4. Key Considerations
3.4.1. Demographics
3.4.2. Market Access
3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.4.4. Industry Consolidation
3.5. Robust Quality Control
3.6. Key Market Segmentations
3.7. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact
4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Values and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation
4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.8. Supply Chain
4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics
4.3. Concluding Remarks
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of Metalworking Fluids Market
6.2.1. Type of Product
6.2.2. Application Area
6.2.3. End Use
6.2.4. Vertical
6.3. Future Perspective
7. REGULATORY SCENARIO
8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS
9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Metalworking Fluids Market: Overall Market Landscape
9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Company
9.3. Key Findings
10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS
11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
12.1. Metalworking Fluids Market: Startup Ecosystem Analysis
12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size
12.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
12.1.4. Analysis by Ownership Type
12.2. Key Findings
13. COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Agfa-Gevaert *
13.2.1. Company Overview
13.2.2. Company Mission
13.2.3. Company Footprint
13.2.4. Management Team
13.2.5. Contact Details
13.2.6. Financial Performance
13.2.7. Operating Business Segments
13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)
13.2.9. MOAT Analysis
13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
*similar details are presented for other below mentioned companies (based on information in the public domain)
13.3. BASF
13.4. Bebop Sensor
13.5. Brightvolt
13.6. Canatu
13.7. DuPont
13.8. E Ink Holdings
13.9. Electroninks
13.10. Elephantech
13.11. Jabil
13.12. JOLED
13.13. LG
13.14. Meyer Burger
13.15. Molex
13.16. Voxel8
14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS
15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS
16. PATENT ANALYSIS
17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Recent Funding
17.3. Recent Partnerships
17.4. Other Recent Initiatives
18. GLOBAL METALWORKING FLUIDS MARKET
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
18.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market
18.4. Demand Side Trends
18.5. Supply Side Trends
18.6. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
18.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis
18.7.1. Conservative Scenario
18.7.2. Optimistic Scenario
18.8. Investment Feasibility Index
18.9. Key Market Segmentations
19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
19.4. Market Movement Analysis
19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
19.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Bio-based Products: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Mineral Products: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Synthetic Products: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
19.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
19.9.1. Secondary Sources
19.9.2. Primary Sources
19.9.3. Statistical Modeling
20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION AREA
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
20.4. Market Movement Analysis
20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
20.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Corrosion Preventive Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Neat Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Soluble Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.9. Metalworking Fluids Market for Semi-Synthetic Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.10. Metalworking Fluids Market for Synthetic Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.11. Metalworking Fluids Market for Water Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
20.12. Data Triangulation and Validation
20.12.1. Secondary Sources
20.12.2. Primary Sources
20.12.3. Statistical Modeling
21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON END USE
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
21.4. Market Movement Analysis
21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
21.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Equipment: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Machinery: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Metal Fabrication: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Transportation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
21.9. Data Triangulation and Validation
21.9.1. Secondary Sources
21.9.2. Primary Sources
21.9.3. Statistical Modeling
22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON VERTICAL
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
22.4. Market Movement Analysis
22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
22.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Agriculture: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Automobile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Aerospace: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.9. Metalworking Fluids Market for Construction: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.10. Metalworking Fluids Market for Electrical & Power: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.11. Metalworking Fluids Market for Marine: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.12. Metalworking Fluids Market for Rail: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.13. Metalworking Fluids Market for Telecommunication: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
22.14. Data Triangulation and Validation
22.14.1. Secondary Sources
22.14.2. Primary Sources
22.14.3. Statistical Modeling
23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN NORTH AMERICA
23.1. Chapter Overview
23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
23.4. Market Movement Analysis
23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
23.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN EUROPE
24.1. Chapter Overview
24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
24.4. Market Movement Analysis
24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
24.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.7. Metalworking Fluids Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.8. Metalworking Fluids Market in the Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.9. Metalworking Fluids Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.10. Metalworking Fluids Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.11. Metalworking Fluids Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.12. Metalworking Fluids Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.13. Metalworking Fluids Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.14. Metalworking Fluids Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.6.15. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN ASIA-PACIFIC
25.1. Chapter Overview
25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
25.4. Market Movement Analysis
25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
25.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
25.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN LATIN AMERICA
26.1. Chapter Overview
26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
26.4. Market Movement Analysis
26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
26.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)
27.1. Chapter Overview
27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis
27.4. Market Movement Analysis
27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix
27.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)
27.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.7. Metalworking Fluids Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.6.8. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation
28. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS
28.1. Leading Player 1
28.2. Leading Player 2
28.3. Leading Player 3
28.4. Leading Player 4
28.5. Leading Player 5
28.6. Leading Player 6
29. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS
30. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES
31. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
32. SWOT ANALYSIS
33. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Apar Industries
- Blaser Swisslube
- BP
- Chevron
- China Petroleum & Chemical
- CIMCOOL Fluid Technology
- ExxonMobil Chemical
- Fuchs
- Henkel
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Italmatch Chemicals
- Kuwait Petroleum
- Lubrizol
- LUKOIL
- Master Fluid Solutions
- MORESCO
- Petrofer Chemie
- Quaker Houghton
- TotalEnergies
- Yushiro Chemical Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9uzyk
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