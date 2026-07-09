Metalworking Fluids Market, Till 2035 Report Published; Profiles Chevron, ExxonMobil Chemical, Quaker Houghton, Fuchs, Lubrizol, and 15 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metalworking Fluids Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Application Area, End Use, Vertical, Geographical Regions and Leading Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global metalworking fluids market size is projected to grow from USD 13.54 billion in the current year to USD 18.94 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period. Metalworking fluids are pivotal in extending equipment lifespan, enhancing surface finish, and boosting operational productivity. Widely used across industrial sectors such as drilling, metal fabrication, and milling, these fluids support the high-precision machining required for lightweight materials and electric vehicles.

The market's expansion is largely driven by advancements in manufacturing technologies and a shift toward precision engineering. As electric vehicles gain traction, the demand for sophisticated cooling and lubrication solutions increases, spurring further growth. In response, industry players are engaging in strategic collaborations to broaden their product offerings and expand market reach, which will likely enhance competitiveness and open new opportunities.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth

The automotive and heavy machinery sectors, alongside regulatory compliance, are key drivers of the metalworking fluids market. These fluids mitigate friction in heavy equipment, contributing to surface finishing and prolonged machine life. The accelerating production of electric vehicles and aerospace components boosts demand for precision-cutting operations, driving market expansion.

Industrial players emphasize productivity enhancements and minimizing downtime, prompting the adoption of advanced fluids offering superior corrosion protection and efficiency. Additionally, environmental and safety regulations regarding fluid toxicity are encouraging manufacturers to create sustainable formulations.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, featuring multiple players focused on developing biodegradable fluids and recycling technologies to meet sustainability and regulatory demands. Strategic partnerships enhance product portfolios and technological capabilities. Continuous innovation remains crucial for competitiveness, driving companies to improve fluid formulations and associated technologies.

Sustainability Trends

Green chemistry innovations are leading to bio-based and synthetic fluids with lower toxicity, supporting the water-based fluids market segment. Companies invest heavily in R&D for sustainable fluid advancements, aligning with environmental objectives. Clariant, for instance, showcased its advancements in synthetic fluids, highlighting potential recycling and disposal solutions that reinforce market growth driven by sustainability.

North America Leads the Market

North America holds the largest market share, driven by regulatory compliance and established industry players. Regional participants improve fluid technologies for better solubility and lubrication performance. The growing preference for biodegradable fluids in the US and Canada supports market expansion, with companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil actively strengthening their competitive presence through partnerships.

Key Challenges

Technical and economic challenges, including compatibility with next-generation materials and regulatory demands for biodegradable formulations, present hurdles. Sustainable alternatives often entail higher costs, creating a trade-off between performance and economic feasibility. Implementing fluid recycling and disposal requires substantial investment, posing additional barriers for widespread adoption.

Key Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Bio-based

Mineral

Synthetic

By Application Area

Corrosion Preventive Oils

Neat Cutting Oils

Soluble Cutting Oils

Semi-Synthetic Cutting Oils

Synthetic Cutting Oils

Water Cutting Oils

Others

By End Use

Equipment

Machinery

Metal Fabrication

Transportation

By Vertical

Agriculture

Automobile

Aerospace

Construction

Electrical & Power

Marine

Rail

Telecommunication

By Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Rest of the World

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2026 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $18.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. PROJECT OVERVIEW

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases



3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics

4.3. Concluding Remarks



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Metalworking Fluids Market

6.2.1. Type of Product

6.2.2. Application Area

6.2.3. End Use

6.2.4. Vertical

6.3. Future Perspective



7. REGULATORY SCENARIO



8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS



9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Metalworking Fluids Market: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Type of Company

9.3. Key Findings



10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS



11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

12.1. Metalworking Fluids Market: Startup Ecosystem Analysis

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.4. Analysis by Ownership Type

12.2. Key Findings



13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Agfa-Gevaert *

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Company Mission

13.2.3. Company Footprint

13.2.4. Management Team

13.2.5. Contact Details

13.2.6. Financial Performance

13.2.7. Operating Business Segments

13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

13.2.9. MOAT Analysis

13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

*similar details are presented for other below mentioned companies (based on information in the public domain)

13.3. BASF

13.4. Bebop Sensor

13.5. Brightvolt

13.6. Canatu

13.7. DuPont

13.8. E Ink Holdings

13.9. Electroninks

13.10. Elephantech

13.11. Jabil

13.12. JOLED

13.13. LG

13.14. Meyer Burger

13.15. Molex

13.16. Voxel8



14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS



15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS



16. PATENT ANALYSIS



17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Recent Funding

17.3. Recent Partnerships

17.4. Other Recent Initiatives



18. GLOBAL METALWORKING FLUIDS MARKET

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

18.4. Demand Side Trends

18.5. Supply Side Trends

18.6. Global Metalworking Fluids Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

18.7.1. Conservative Scenario

18.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

18.8. Investment Feasibility Index

18.9. Key Market Segmentations



19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF PRODUCT

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Bio-based Products: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Mineral Products: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Synthetic Products: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.9.1. Secondary Sources

19.9.2. Primary Sources

19.9.3. Statistical Modeling



20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON APPLICATION AREA

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Corrosion Preventive Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Neat Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Soluble Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.9. Metalworking Fluids Market for Semi-Synthetic Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.10. Metalworking Fluids Market for Synthetic Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.11. Metalworking Fluids Market for Water Cutting Oils: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.12. Data Triangulation and Validation

20.12.1. Secondary Sources

20.12.2. Primary Sources

20.12.3. Statistical Modeling



21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON END USE

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Equipment: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Machinery: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Metal Fabrication: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Transportation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

21.9.1. Secondary Sources

21.9.2. Primary Sources

21.9.3. Statistical Modeling



22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON VERTICAL

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. Metalworking Fluids Market for Agriculture: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Metalworking Fluids Market for Automobile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.8. Metalworking Fluids Market for Aerospace: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.9. Metalworking Fluids Market for Construction: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.10. Metalworking Fluids Market for Electrical & Power: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.11. Metalworking Fluids Market for Marine: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.12. Metalworking Fluids Market for Rail: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.13. Metalworking Fluids Market for Telecommunication: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.14. Data Triangulation and Validation

22.14.1. Secondary Sources

22.14.2. Primary Sources

22.14.3. Statistical Modeling



23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN NORTH AMERICA

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN EUROPE

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

24.4. Market Movement Analysis

24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

24.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.7. Metalworking Fluids Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.8. Metalworking Fluids Market in the Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.9. Metalworking Fluids Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.10. Metalworking Fluids Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.11. Metalworking Fluids Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.12. Metalworking Fluids Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.13. Metalworking Fluids Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.14. Metalworking Fluids Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.15. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

25.4. Market Movement Analysis

25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

25.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN LATIN AMERICA

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

26.4. Market Movement Analysis

26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

26.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR METALWORKING FLUIDS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

27.4. Market Movement Analysis

27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

27.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.1. Metalworking Fluids Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)

27.6.2. Metalworking Fluids Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.3. Metalworking Fluids Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.4. Metalworking Fluids Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.5. Metalworking Fluids Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.6. Metalworking Fluids Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.7. Metalworking Fluids Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.8. Metalworking Fluids Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



28. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

28.1. Leading Player 1

28.2. Leading Player 2

28.3. Leading Player 3

28.4. Leading Player 4

28.5. Leading Player 5

28.6. Leading Player 6



29. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS



30. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES



31. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



32. SWOT ANALYSIS



33. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Apar Industries

Blaser Swisslube

BP

Chevron

China Petroleum & Chemical

CIMCOOL Fluid Technology

ExxonMobil Chemical

Fuchs

Henkel

Idemitsu Kosan

Italmatch Chemicals

Kuwait Petroleum

Lubrizol

LUKOIL

Master Fluid Solutions

MORESCO

Petrofer Chemie

Quaker Houghton

TotalEnergies

Yushiro Chemical Industry



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