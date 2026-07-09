U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks to Deliver Keynote Address at Maryland Blockchain Week 2026

LAUREL, MD, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) will deliver the headline keynote address and join a fireside chat on Tuesday, July 14, at Maryland Blockchain Week 2026, the first international Blockchain & Workforce Expo Conference, the Maryland Blockchain Association and the Blockchain Legal Institute announced today. The five-day event runs July 13-17 at Capitol Technology University in Laurel.

A member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, Alsobrooks stands at the forefront of the national conversation surrounding technological innovation, economic equity and consumer protection. Her Tuesday address will anchor a day of discussions focused on navigating the rapidly evolving intersection of federal policy and emerging technology infrastructure.

Tuesday's program centers on the intersection of federal regulatory landscapes, financial innovation and future-proofing the professional workforce. Sessions are designed for active practitioners, legal scholars, compliance officers, corporate counsel and regional policy regulators seeking to master baseline compliance strategies.

Organizers describe the session as a premier opportunity to hear directly from federal leadership on how national frameworks will shape the future of business, law and regional economic development. Space is limited; registration is available at mdblockchainweek.com.

Maryland Blockchain Week 2026, the first international Blockchain & Workforce Expo Conference, runs July 13-17, 2026, at Capitol Technology University in Laurel, Md., with more than 80 speakers across six content tracks. The week is presented by the Blockchain Legal Institute and the Maryland Blockchain Association. Registration: mdblockchainweek.com.

About the Maryland Blockchain Association

The Maryland Blockchain Association (MDBA) is a member-driven association advancing blockchain education, policy and economic development across Maryland. MDBA convenes practitioners, educators, entrepreneurs and policymakers; its members supported the 2026 legislative session that produced the state's Digital Asset and Blockchain Technology Task Force; and it co-presents Maryland Blockchain Week. Learn more at marylandblockchainassociation.org.

About the Blockchain Legal Institute

The Blockchain Legal Institute (BLI) is a legal education and research organization advancing rigorous, practice-ready understanding of blockchain and digital assets among attorneys, courts, compliance professionals and policymakers. BLI provides continuing legal education, publishes research and convenes working groups spanning law, technology and policy. Learn more at https://bli.tools/.

Media Contact:

Maryland Blockchain Association

info@marylandblockchainassociation.org

mdblockchainweek.com



