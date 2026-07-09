Plasmid Purification Market Size to Reach USD 7.51 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plasmid Purification Market Size was valued at USD 2.19 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.51 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.10% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Increasing usage of plasmid DNA in gene therapy, cell therapy, DNA vaccine, CRISPR technology, and other molecular biology applications drives the growth of plasmid purification technologies worldwide.

Plasmid purification industry has been experiencing exponential growth owing to growing needs of high-quality plasmid DNA in gene therapies, DNA vaccines, cell therapy and molecular biology applications. Nearly USD 48 billion per year is being spent by NIH on biomedical research with plasmid DNA technology, and FDA is approving an increasing number of cell and gene therapies, leading to the demand of high-quality plasmid DNA for making viral vectors.





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Gene Therapy and GMP Manufacturing Drive Plasmid Purification Market Growth

Growing commercialization of gene therapies and DNA vaccines is significantly increasing demand for high-quality plasmid DNA purification. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in automated purification platforms, endotoxin-free purification technologies, and GMP-compliant manufacturing systems to improve scalability and regulatory compliance.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product & Service

Products will account for the largest market share at 72%, on account of rising use of plasmid purification kits, reagents, columns, and tools that provide standard procedures, efficient plasmid purification, and consistent results essential for molecular biology and genetics applications. Services segment is projected to record the fastest growth rate (CAGR) from 2026 to 2035 on account of the rising trend of outsourcing plasmid preparation and purification services by research institutions and biotechnology companies.

By Grade

Molecular-grade had the biggest share in 2025 with 58% of revenue due to its widespread application in molecular biology experiments, cloning work, and academics due to their low price, availability, and adaptability for different research purposes. The transfection grade is forecasted to have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing requirement for high-quality plasmid DNA for gene delivery and therapeutic development.

By Application

Cloning & Protein Expression is estimated to have had the biggest market share accounting for 46% of revenue in 2025, due to growing use as an essential recombinant DNA technology and technique used to express proteins, which needs DNA templates of good quality. Transfection & Gene Editing will be estimated to witness the fastest growth rate during 2026-2035 on account of growing innovations in genetic engineering, gene editing through CRISPR and therapeutic approaches through gene therapies, cell therapies and precision medicine.

By End Use

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies occupied the largest market share of 55% of revenues in 2025 owing to extensive applications of plasmid DNA in drug discovery, vaccines, gene therapy, and biopharmaceuticals with consistent investments made for advanced therapies and biological products. The CROs are projected to have the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to outsourcing of pharmaceutical and biotech research and development for specialized needs at reduced costs.

North America Leads the Plasmid Purification Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America region captured the major share of the global plasmid purification market, generating revenues of nearly 40.50% in 2025, owing to the largest cell and gene therapy R&D network in the world, presence of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega, Zymo Research, and QIAGEN in the domestic market, and highest NIH funding per researcher driving academic molecular biology research and maintaining demand for premium GMP grade purification on a global level.

The U.S. Plasmid Purification Market was valued at USD 0.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2035. Growth is supported by expanding gene therapy clinical trials, increasing GMP plasmid DNA manufacturing, strong NIH research funding, synthetic biology innovation, and rising demand for viral vector production.

The Europe Plasmid Purification Market is estimated to be USD 0.59 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.96 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.75% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 27% of global revenue in 2025. The region continues to benefit from expanding cell and gene therapy manufacturing, strong EMA regulatory support, increasing biopharmaceutical investments, and growing demand for GMP-grade plasmid DNA across Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing regional market and will be growing at an approximated rate of 13.00% CAGR, which is due to the expansion of the biotechnology industry in China, increased government spending on gene therapy and precision medicines, and the progression of GMP plasmids manufacture capability. The major secondary demand contributors include Japan, South Korea, and India due to their pharmaceutical and academic research industries.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Takara Bio

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Promega Corporation

Sartorius

Eppendorf

Cytiva

Zymo Research

Norgen Biotek

Macherey-Nagel

Omega Bio-tek

BioVision

Geneaid Biotech

Favorgen Biotech

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Lucigen Corporation

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Recent Developments:

2025: QIAGEN expanded its plasmid purification portfolio with new large-scale endotoxin-free purification kits targeting GMP-adjacent biopharmaceutical applications for cell and gene therapy programs.

QIAGEN expanded its plasmid purification portfolio with new large-scale endotoxin-free purification kits targeting GMP-adjacent biopharmaceutical applications for cell and gene therapy programs. 2024: Bionova Scientific announced expansion into plasmid DNA production as part of its biologics CDMO services strategy responding to growing customer demand for integrated GMP plasmid manufacturing.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PLASMID PURIFICATION PRODUCT & GRADE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across miniprep kits and endotoxin removal across research and GMP deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across miniprep kits and endotoxin removal across research and GMP deployments globally. GENE THERAPY & VIRAL VECTOR GMP METRICS – helps you evaluate GMP plasmid DNA procurement investment trends and specialist plasmid CDMO competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate GMP plasmid DNA procurement investment trends and specialist plasmid CDMO competitive positioning globally. AUTOMATED PURIFICATION & HIGH-THROUGHPUT METRICS – helps you analyze automated liquid handling platform adoption and laboratory automation integration trends globally.

– helps you analyze automated liquid handling platform adoption and laboratory automation integration trends globally. MRNA VACCINE TEMPLATE & SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY METRICS – helps you uncover growth in mRNA vaccine plasmid template supply chain adoption and biopharmaceutical GMP plasmid manufacturing capacity investment globally.

– helps you uncover growth in mRNA vaccine plasmid template supply chain adoption and biopharmaceutical GMP plasmid manufacturing capacity investment globally. CRO OUTSOURCING & CDMO PLASMID SERVICES METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in plasmid preparation outsourcing adoption, CDMO GMP manufacturing investment, and pharmaceutical development cost reduction-driven plasmid service procurement globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in plasmid preparation outsourcing adoption, CDMO GMP manufacturing investment, and pharmaceutical development cost reduction-driven plasmid service procurement globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PLASMID PURIFICATION EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic research and biopharmaceutical client footprint globally.

Plasmid Purification Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.19 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.10% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product & Service (Products, Services)

• By Grade (Molecular-Grade, Transfection Grade)

• By Application (Cloning & Protein Expression, Transfection & Gene Editing, Others)

• By End Use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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