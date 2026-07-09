Uphold and XDC Launch the First On-Chain XDC Staking Offering on a Major U.S. Digital Asset Trading Venue

New York, NY, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uphold, the infrastructure provider for on-chain finance, XDC Network, an enterprise-grade Layer 1 blockchain, and Kiln, the yield infrastructure layer for institutions, today announced a partnership to bring the first on-chain XDC staking offering to a major digital asset trading venue in the U.S.





With the launch, Uphold becomes the first major U.S. digital asset trading venue to offer on-chain staking of XDC, the native token of the XDC Network blockchain protocol, to clients.

Uphold customers can now stake directly on-chain through the platform and earn up to 6%* in annual rewards. A long-standing supporter of XDC and one of the largest custodians of its native assets globally, Uphold’s integration marks a significant step in expanding institutional-grade access to staking in the U.S.

Anthony Johnson, COO of Uphold, commented: “Uphold clients can now earn up to 6% annual rewards on the XDC they already hold, through a straightforward on-chain staking experience inside the Uphold platform. XDC has found a real home on Uphold, where we have become one of the largest venues managing custody of the token for retail and institutional clients.

“Our customers have told us clearly that they want to do more with their XDC holdings, and this launch is our response. We’re proud to be the first major U.S. digital asset trading venue to offer on-chain XDC staking, and to deepen our commitment to the growth of the XDC ecosystem."

The XDC Network provides the underlying enterprise-grade, blockchain layer. Kiln delivers the underlying node infrastructure. Uphold, via its Digital Asset Services, performs node validation services, and brings licensed custody services in applicable jurisdictions, treasury management and access to millions of international customers.

XDC Network is an enterprise-grade Layer-1 blockchain protocol designed to modernize global trade finance. The Asian Development Bank estimates that $2.5 trillion worth of potential global commerce, manufacturing, and shipping fails to materialize each year because businesses participating in complex global supply chains, such as for coffee or copper, are unable to secure bank financing to secure the trade.

Bringing trade finance transactions onto the XDC Network blockchain holds the potential to reduce this $2.5 trillion trade finance gap by replacing siloed legacy systems, improving the reliability of financial data and automating trades via smart contracts. Thanks to compatibility with the ISO 20022 financial messaging standard, XDC Network can integrate financial information with payment rails, ERP software and legacy banking systems.

Jeremy Noori, Head of Structured Products at XDC Network said, “Staking is how a network earns its security and the trust that comes with it. And trust is the currency of global trade finance. Every deal rests on a clear, shared view of who’s at the table and what they’ve put on it, and a unified blockchain layer is what brings that within reach. We’re thrilled that Uphold, one of the leading U.S. digital asset platforms, is welcoming XDC staking to its community alongside Kiln. When a platform trusted by millions opens staking to its users, it’s a powerful vote of confidence in what we’re building together and an open door for the businesses, institutions, and individuals who want to participate in the future of global trade.”

Ernest Oppetit, CPO at Kiln said, “Reliable, secure infrastructure is what turns staking from a promise into something clients can trust with real capital. We're glad to power the nodes behind Uphold's XDC staking, which are built to perform at the exacting standards demanded by a licensed platform with millions of customers."

Staking of XDC on Uphold is unavailable in New York, American Samoa, Louisiana and the United States Minor Outlying Islands.



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* = Assumes user remains in the program through to maturity and based on reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available at the time the statement is made. Yield is paid by the XDC Network blockchain protocol. Financial forecasts, even those presented with numerical specificity, are estimates based on subjective and variable assumptions that are inherently subject to material uncertainties, risks and other changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from any stated projections and there is no guarantee of returns unless your funds are borrowed. Past results do not predict future results. Uphold cannot guarantee future performance and undertakes no obligation to assess the veracity of any stated projections. Users are cautioned not to rely on these projections when making a decision regarding XDC staking.

About Uphold

Uphold, is a financial technology company that believes on-chain services are the future of finance. It provides modern infrastructure for on-chain payments, banking and investments. Offering Consumer Services, Business Services and Institutional Trading, Uphold makes financial services easy and trustworthy for millions of customers in more than 140 countries.

Uphold integrates with more than 30 trading venues, including centralized and decentralized exchanges, to deliver superior liquidity, resilience and optimal execution. Uphold never loans out customer assets, except at customer request, and is always 100% reserved.

The company pioneered radical transparency and uniquely publishes its assets and liabilities every 30 seconds on a public website (https://uphold.com/en-us/transparency).

Uphold is regulated in the U.S. by FinCen and State regulators; and is registered in the UK with the FCA and in Europe with the Bank of Portugal. Securities products and services are offered by Uphold Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC.

To learn more about Uphold’s products and services, visit uphold.com.

About XDC Network

XDC Network is an open-source, EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain built for payments, trade finance and real-world assets, offering high throughput, low fees and enterprise-grade security, while being ISO 20022–compliant to support interoperability with global financial messaging and payment systems. XDC Network underpins a growing ecosystem of regulated digital money, trade, and settlement solutions across the globe.

About Kiln

Kiln is the leading institutional onchain asset and yield management platform, enabling institutions to generate yield on their digital assets and empower their users with direct access to onchain yield. In 2025, Kiln surpassed $18 billion in assets delegated, providing access to diverse yield sources across 30+ PoS networks – from native staking to DeFi strategies.

Kiln offers a comprehensive suite of yield products with real-time reporting and monetization tools. The platform enables custodians, wallets, exchanges, and asset managers to streamline onchain asset management operations across multiple providers and protocols. Kiln is SOC 2 Type II compliant.