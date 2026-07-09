CCIB recognizes Jordan Baptiste as the recipient of the 2026 Excellence in Indigenous Relations Award

TORONTO, ON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) today announces Jordan Baptiste as the recipient of the 2026 Excellence in Indigenous Relations Award, recognizing his leadership in building meaningful partnerships between Indigenous Nations and corporate Canada, and his dedication to advancing reconciliation.

Baptiste is Partner and President of Creative Fire, an Indigenous-owned strategy, marketing and communications firm under Des Nedhe Group. A member of Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg, he leads national work focused on Indigenous rights, economic sovereignty and long-term value creation for Nations.

His work spans sectors including energy, mining, infrastructure, financial services and government. He leads complex, multi-sector engagements that integrate Indigenous ownership into core business systems, including procurement, capital deployment and supply chains, with a focus on creating meaningful economic value.

“Jordan represents the kind of leader this award was created to celebrate,” said Tabatha Bull, President and CEO of CCIB. His lived experience, professional knowledge and purpose-driven work are building pathways that support Indigenous participation in the economy. Even with a long career still ahead of him, his leadership is helping organizations move beyond commitments toward real, long-term outcomes.”

Baptiste has contributed to a range of initiatives, including shaping Reconciliation Action Plans, Indigenous loan-guarantee structures and national-scale engagement strategies tied to major projects. His work is guided by Section 35 rights, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action 92.

“Receiving this recognition is incredibly humbling,” said Baptiste. “When I think about this award, I don’t think about myself. I think about the people who invested in me, challenged me, believed in me and helped shape the person I am today. I’m simply fortunate to be a reflection of everything they poured into me.”

Presented by Sysco, the Excellence in Indigenous Relations Award recognizes an individual who has made exceptional contributions to fostering positive and meaningful relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Recipients demonstrate a commitment to improving outcomes for Indigenous Peoples while building bridges across sectors in Canadian society.

“Jordan Baptiste is advancing a powerful vision of Indigenous economic sovereignty by embedding ownership, rights-based approaches, and long-term value creation into Canada’s core industries,” said Nadine Patel, Director of Inclusion and Reconciliation, Sysco. “Jordan’s ability to move institutions beyond participation toward measurable, community-owned outcomes is transformative. Grounded in lived experience and strategic excellence, he is helping redefine what meaningful reconciliation looks like in practice. His work is not only opening doors, it’s building enduring pathways for Nations and for the Canadian economy.”

Baptiste will be formally honoured on October 15, 2026, in Vancouver at CCIB’s West Coast Business Forum & Awards Dinner.

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About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.