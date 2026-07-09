Trident Digital Tech Holdings (Nasdaq: TDTH) Takes Strategic Equity Stake in U.S Based Digital Innovations Group to Commercialize the AI-Powered IRMA Engine Across Asia-Pacific and Africa

SINGAPORE, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident,” “TDTH,” or the “Company”), a Singapore-headquartered enterprise AI and digital infrastructure holding company, today announced a strategic equity investment in Digital Innovations Group (“DIG”), owner and developer of the proprietary IRMA Engine, an advanced enterprise artificial intelligence platform. The investment establishes Trident as DIG’s commercialization partner across Asia-Pacific and Africa and marks another significant milestone in the Company’s transformation into a diversified enterprise AI platform focused on building scalable, recurring software revenue alongside its expanding digital infrastructure operations.

The transaction significantly advances Trident’s artificial intelligence strategy by positioning the Company to commercialize enterprise AI solutions through multiple recurring revenue channels, including enterprise software licensing, software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) subscriptions, white-label deployments, implementation services, managed AI solutions, strategic channel partnerships and long-term enterprise support agreements. The commercialization strategy is designed to establish multiple complementary revenue streams while strengthening long-term customer relationships across both government and private-sector markets.

Unlike many emerging AI software companies that must first establish customer relationships and commercial distribution channels, Trident intends to leverage its existing digital infrastructure ecosystem, enterprise relationships, and expanding government partnerships throughout Asia-Pacific and Africa to accelerate commercialization of the IRMA Engine. Through years of building digital identity infrastructure, cybersecurity platforms, government technology solutions, financial inclusion initiatives and digital commerce ecosystems, the Company has established a strategic foundation capable of supporting enterprise AI adoption across some of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

The commercialization strategy also builds upon Trident’s growing portfolio of sovereign-scale digital infrastructure initiatives. The Company’s previously announced Ghana digital tax platform is expected to support the onboarding of approximately 530,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (“MSMEs”) during its initial rollout and is supported by previously disclosed projected platform economics of approximately US$800 million over its initial five-year operating horizon. The addition of enterprise artificial intelligence is expected to enhance these digital ecosystems while expanding recurring software, platform licensing, and AI-enabled service opportunities across Trident’s growing customer base.

Under the partnership, Trident will lead commercialization of the IRMA Engine, an integrated enterprise AI platform designed to unify marketing automation, customer engagement, communications, intelligent workflow automation, operational intelligence, business analytics, knowledge management, and enterprise decision support within a single scalable platform. The Company intends to deploy IRMA through enterprise licensing, SaaS subscriptions, white-label solutions, managed service providers, reseller networks, strategic alliances, and industry-specific implementation partners, creating multiple avenues for long-term recurring revenue growth while increasing customer lifetime value.

The Company intends to pursue a complementary commercialization strategy across its two principal growth regions. Throughout Asia-Pacific, Trident will focus on enterprise AI deployments, strategic partnerships, software licensing, and channel expansion. Across Africa, where the Company continues expanding its digital infrastructure initiatives and government relationships, Trident plans to integrate AI into digital identity platforms, financial inclusion initiatives, SME enablement, government modernization, and digital transformation programs. Every major digital platform the Company deploys represents a future opportunity for AI integration, workflow automation, intelligent analytics, and recurring enterprise software revenue.

Beyond commercialization of the IRMA Engine, Trident intends to embed artificial intelligence as the intelligent operating layer across its broader technology ecosystem. Integrating AI throughout the Company’s digital identity, cybersecurity, government technology, and digital commerce platforms is expected to enhance operational capabilities, improve customer outcomes, strengthen competitive differentiation, and create significant opportunities to cross-sell enterprise AI solutions throughout its expanding ecosystem.

The combination of enterprise AI software, recurring SaaS revenue, sovereign digital infrastructure, government technology relationships, and regional commercialization capabilities represents a differentiated business model that positions Trident well beyond a traditional stand-alone software company. Rather than building enterprise AI in search of customers, the Company intends to commercialize the IRMA Engine through digital infrastructure ecosystems, enterprise relationships and government engagements it has already established across Asia-Pacific and Africa, providing a unique pathway toward customer acquisition and long-term recurring revenue generation.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the intelligent operating layer across virtually every enterprise application,” said Soon Huat Lim, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. “Our investment in Digital Innovations Group represents considerably more than a technology investment—it establishes the foundation for a scalable enterprise AI business built upon recurring software revenue, long-term customer relationships, and commercial distribution throughout Asia-Pacific and Africa. By combining the IRMA Engine with Trident’s established digital infrastructure platform, government relationships, and regional market access, we are positioning Trident to capitalize on one of the most significant technology transformations of the coming decade while creating meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We designed the IRMA Engine to become an enterprise-scale AI platform capable of transforming how organizations communicate, automate workflows and make strategic decisions,” said Michael Woloshin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Innovations Group. “Trident’s expanding presence throughout Asia-Pacific and Africa, combined with its digital infrastructure expertise and growing government relationships, provides an exceptional commercialization platform to accelerate enterprise AI adoption across some of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Together, we believe this partnership creates a compelling opportunity to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions that generate measurable value for governments, enterprises and organizations pursuing digital transformation.”

This strategic investment is the beginning of a broader enterprise AI growth strategy designed to expand Trident’s software portfolio, strengthen recurring revenue opportunities, deepen enterprise customer relationships, and support future AI-focused acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and technology platform expansion. As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated throughout enterprise operations worldwide, the Company believes it is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of enterprise AI, digital infrastructure, and intelligent automation across high-growth international markets.

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company focused on building and operating sovereign-scale technology platforms across emerging markets. The Company’s strategy centers on entering high-growth economies through trusted digital identity infrastructure and expanding across adjacent government technology, digital commerce, cybersecurity, AI, enterprise software, and transaction-driven service verticals.

TDTH’s active initiatives include national digital identity infrastructure mandates, MSME digital tax formalization platforms, national digital commerce ecosystems, enterprise cybersecurity deployments, and AI-powered technology commercialization initiatives spanning Africa and the Asia-Pacific region. Through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and technology-driven platform deployment, TDTH aims to establish scalable long-term digital infrastructure ecosystems serving both public and private sector markets.

With active operations and strategic initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, and Asia-Pacific markets, TDTH is positioning itself to capitalize on one of the world’s largest long-term opportunities in digital transformation infrastructure, enterprise AI deployment, and sovereign-scale technology modernization.

For more information, visit: https://tridentity.me

About Digital Innovations Group and IRMA AI Engine

Digital Innovations Group (“DIG”) is the developer of the IRMA AI Engine, an AI-powered marketing automation and enterprise engagement platform designed to help businesses, brands, agencies, and organizations automate content creation, campaign execution, customer acquisition, audience engagement, lead generation, and performance reporting across digital channels through an integrated Quantum Intelligence framework.

IRMA AI Engine is designed to function as a scalable AI-powered execution ecosystem capable of helping organizations move from strategy to real-time implementation through automation systems, AI-assisted workflows, campaign management tools, customer engagement infrastructure, data-driven operational insights, predictive campaign intelligence, simulation-led planning, and transparent proof-of-execution reporting.

The platform is designed to support enterprise organizations, publicly traded companies, agencies, e-commerce operators, and regional business networks seeking scalable AI-powered marketing, automation, customer acquisition, audience targeting, multi-channel execution, managed service deployment, and white-label AI marketing capabilities across global markets.

For more information go to: www.irmaengine.ai and for potential partnerships contact: AI@PhoenixMGMTconsulting.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the binding LOI, the proposed strategic partnership, the anticipated equity investment by Trident in Digital Innovations Group, the launch and commercialization of IRMA Engine Asia, the Company’s strategic initiatives, expansion plans, projected market opportunities, estimated market size and growth rates, platform scalability, anticipated partnerships, potential acquisitions, operational deployment expectations, monetization opportunities, regulatory developments, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, and future business performance. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including risks related to completion of due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, market conditions, the accuracy of third-party market estimates and projections, regulatory approvals, operational execution, cybersecurity risks, strategic partnership developments, technology deployment, customer adoption, commercialization efforts, government contracting processes, Nasdaq compliance matters, capital market conditions, geopolitical developments, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: investor@tridentity.me

Contact

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

Press@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com