Board of Trustees Chair Gregory Morrison and Wife Debra Establish Distinguished Endowed Chair to Advance Scientific Excellence at Clark Atlanta University

Atlanta, GA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Atlanta University (CAU) is thrilled to announce the establishment of the Gregory and Debra Morrison Distinguished Endowed Chair of the School of Arts and Sciences, made possible through the extraordinary philanthropic commitment of Board of Trustees Chair Gregory Morrison and his wife, Debra Morrison. This historic endowed chair is the first to be matched by endowment supporting funds made possible by the transformative MacKenzie Scott gift, representing a milestone investment in CAU's research enterprise and academic excellence.

Gregory Morrison has served as Chair of Clark Atlanta University's Board of Trustees since 2004 with unwavering dedication to establishing CAU as a preeminent research institution. A visionary leader in business and higher education governance, Morrison has championed strategic initiatives to build the infrastructure and faculty capacity that produce sustained growth in research awards, publications, doctoral production, and research partnerships. Through this remarkable endowed chair, the Morrison family's commitment will create lasting impact for generations of scholars and students.

"Debra and I believe deeply in Clark Atlanta University's mission to become a research powerhouse recognized nationally and globally for innovation, discovery, and solutions to society's most pressing challenges," said Gregory Morrison. "This endowed chair represents our commitment to building CAU's research capacity in high-impact areas—theoretical physics, cancer research, and interdisciplinary science—that address real-world problems and improve lives. By attracting world-class scholars who are both innovative thinkers and problem-solvers, we strengthen our competitive position and drive institutional sustainability. Research excellence is not simply an academic aspiration; it is a durable competitive advantage that will elevate CAU's reputation and demonstrate our commitment to producing measurable outcomes that matter."

The Gregory and Debra Morrison Distinguished Endowed Chair will support the leadership and strategic priorities of the School of Arts and Sciences in three critical areas:

Theoretical Studies of Physical Systems – Supporting theoretical, mathematical, and computational research in physics and allied disciplines. Cancer Research and Health Disparities – Enhancing the work of the Center for Cancer Research and Therapeutic Development (CCRTD) through basic, translational, and community-focused research. Interdisciplinary Initiatives – Fostering collaboration across physical, mathematical, biological, and social sciences in service of the University's mission.

"We are profoundly grateful to Gregory and Debra Morrison for this exceptional gift that launches a new era for the School of Arts and Sciences and the University's research enterprise," said George T. French, Jr., Ph.D., president of Clark Atlanta University. "Gregory Morrison's visionary leadership as Board Chair has been transformative, and this endowed chair—the first matched by our MacKenzie Scott endowment funds—demonstrates his and Debra's extraordinary commitment to positioning Clark Atlanta University as a preeminent research university. This strategic investment will enable us to recruit exceptional scholar-leaders and produce the sustained growth in research awards and partnerships that will distinguish CAU nationally and globally."

Provost Charlene D. Gilbert, Ph.D., emphasized the academic impact. "The Gregory and Debra Morrison Distinguished Endowed Chair will strengthen our ability to advance high-impact research in critical areas—from theoretical physics to cancer disparities—while creating unprecedented opportunities for our doctoral students. We are deeply appreciative of the Morrison family's vision in supporting faculty excellence that will elevate scholarship, expand our research capacity, and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders."

Clark Atlanta University's Endowed Chair funding policy requires a minimum of $1 million, ensuring the endowment generates sustainable support for distinguished faculty leadership, research initiatives, and scholarly activities in perpetuity. The Morrison family's gift, matched by MacKenzie Scott endowment supporting funds, establishes a powerful model for future endowed positions that will strengthen CAU's research capacity and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit www.cau.edu.

About Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University (CAU) was formed in 1988 through the consolidation of Atlanta University founded in 1865 and Clark College founded in 1869. Atlanta University, established by the American Missionary Association, was the nation's first institution to award graduate degrees to African Americans. Clark College, founded by the Freedman's Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church (now the United Methodist Church), was the nation's first four-year liberal arts college to serve a primarily African American student population.

CAU maintains an affiliation with the United Methodist Church and is the largest of the four institutions comprising the Atlanta University Center Consortium and the largest of the UNCF member institutions. As an R2 Carnegie-classified research university, CAU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, public administration, social work, and innovative fields such as cyber-physical systems.

CAU is home to WCLK 91.9 FM, the only member-supported, NPR-affiliated jazz and public radio station in Georgia, and the CAU Art Museum, one of the most significant permanent collections of African American modern and traditional African diaspora art in the southern United States. CAU competes in NCAA Division II as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC), with athletics programs including basketball, football, volleyball, softball, baseball, tennis, track and field, cross country, and golf. The university is ranked among top HBCUs by LinkedIn, U.S. News & World Report, and the Wall Street Journal.