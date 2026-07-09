Verizon named U.S. connectivity provider for newly manufactured BMW Group vehicles through KDDI partnership

At a glance:

Verizon will provide 5G Standalone and LTE connectivity directly to BMW Group vehicles in the U.S., delivering exclusive telematics support for the BMW Connected Drive system in newly manufactured vehicles

The deal stems from Verizon’s long-term partnership with KDDI, which supplies its proprietary Global Communications Platform to BMW Group and global connected services to OEMs in various other industries





NEW YORK and DALLAS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and KDDI today announced a collaboration with BMW Group uniting Verizon’s world-class 5G and LTE networks, KDDI’s expansive Global Communications Platform, and BMW Group’s superior automotive engineering for a second-to-none connected-vehicle experience.

Verizon now provides telematics connectivity for new BMW, MINI, and other BMW Group vehicles manufactured for the U.S. market. This collaboration delivers cellular connectivity directly to BMW Group vehicles, enabling BMW Connected Drive and other digital infotainment, remote, app and telematics services.

“Verizon is committed to delivering seamless connectivity for customers. Our collaboration with BMW Group and KDDI prioritizes innovation and capability to advance the connected experience for drivers across the U.S.,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business.

This major launch stems from Verizon’s long-standing relationship with KDDI, who provides IoT services through its Global Communications Platform to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in demanding industries. KDDI’s platform enables a programmable connected experience for BMW Group, giving the automaker complete control of the connectivity and data packets flowing reliably and securely through Verizon’s state-of-the-art 5G network. The service is available for all newly manufactured BMW Group vehicles in the United States.

“At KDDI, we are honored to support BMW Group’s next generation connected vehicle services with our Global Communications Platform,” said Satoshi Oishi, President & CEO, KDDI America Inc. “With over two decades of experience in connected car telecommunications, we understand the critical importance of performance and reliability. Together with BMW Group and Verizon, we are committed to delivering an exceptional connected driving experience to customers across North America.”

These vehicles are the first to be connected to Verizon’s nationwide 5G Standalone for Connected Vehicles offering using its 5G core and 3GPP Release 16 industry standards for 5G standalone.

Visit LinkedIn for more information about KDDI and its connected-vehicle subsidiary KDDI Spherience .

Visit Verizon’s connected-vehicle website to learn more about our services and capabilities or to reach out to a Verizon Business sales representative.

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

Media contact:

Matt Conte

matthew.conte@verizon.com

(917) 848-3040

Brian Vaughn

b.vaughn@kddia.com

(469) 855-8984