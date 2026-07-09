Sam’s Club® and Weight Watchers® Collaborate to Expand Access to Affordable, Holistic Wellness Experiences for Members

Sam's Club Plus members may receive a complimentary three-month Weight Watchers Core membership, while all Sam's Club members can save up to 50% on select Weight Watchers programs

Collaboration connects medication support, nutrition, healthy food choices and trusted pharmacy care in one seamless experience

Brings together two trusted membership brands at a time of growing consumer interest in healthy living

BENTONVILLE, Ark. and NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sam’s Club and WW International, Inc. (“Weight Watchers”), two trusted brands that both champion membership and community, today announced a new collaboration to create a more connected, affordable wellness experience. The joint initiative between Sam’s Club, a leading membership retail club, and Weight Watchers, a legacy leader in science-backed weight health, combines expert guidance and nutrition counseling with access to affordable healthy foods, trusted pharmacy services and ongoing support, making it easier for Sam’s Club members to take meaningful steps toward achieving their wellness goals.

Combining Sam's Club's commitment to value with Weight Watchers' expertise in personalized wellness support, the collaboration expands access to science-backed guidance, healthy food solutions and trusted pharmacy services through Sam's Club.

“At Sam's Club, our purpose is to help people save money and live better,” said Myron Frazier, Chief Merchant at Sam's Club. “This collaboration with Weight Watchers extends that commitment by making trusted, science-backed weight health support more affordable and accessible for our members.”

Under the collaboration, Sam's Club Plus members may receive a complimentary three-month Weight Watchers Core membership (a $54 value). After the introductory offer, they can continue Core for just $10 per month with no long-term commitment.* All Sam's Club members will also have access to special pricing on Weight Watchers Core+ and Med+ programs, with savings of up to 50% off everyday pricing. Core+ provides personalized, science-backed wellness support, customized food and nutrition recommendations, and access to virtual and in-person workshops. The collaboration is designed to create a more focused experience for members navigating weight loss, whether they are focused on lifestyle change, currently taking a GLP-1 medication or interested in learning more about clinical weight management options.

“At Weight Watchers, we know people can improve nutrition, sustain weight loss and improve overall quality of life with guidance, support and community, something so aligned with Sam’s Club’s purpose to deliver value to help improve lives,” said Scott Honken, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer, Weight Watchers. “This new collaboration between Weight Watchers and Sam’s Club opens up access to trusted wellness expertise, value and convenience to help members take meaningful steps toward their wellness goals, whether they are focused on nutrition, weight management, medication support or overall well-being.”

Weight Watchers' approach is rooted in the power of community to help members succeed throughout their wellness journey. That philosophy aligns with Sam's Club's Member's Mark Community, which helps shape products through member feedback, including the company's "Made Without Commitment™", which has removed over 40 unwanted ingredients from Member's Mark food and beverage products . Together with Sam's Club's trusted pharmacy services , including award-winning pharmacists, prescription value programs, acceptance of GLP-1 manufacturer savings coupons, free same-day prescription delivery and select brand-name prescription discounts for Plus members, the collaboration offers members a more connected approach to achieving their health goals. Eligible Sam's Club members can begin accessing these special Weight Watchers offers now.

*valid through duration of the Sam’s Club and Weight Watchers agreement

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT), one of the world’s leading retailers, is a membership retail club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in more than 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 43rd year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

About Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers (NASDAQ: WW) is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business’ full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com .

Media contact (Sam’s Club):

Tyler Thomason

tyler.thomason@walmart.com

Media contact (Weight Watchers):

Melissa Garbayo

melissa.garbayo@ww.com