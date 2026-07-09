Five Below Celebrates 2,000ᵗʰ Store With a Mega Grand Opening Party

PHILADELPHIA, PA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for the kid and the kid in all of us, is celebrating a major milestone: the grand opening of its 2,000th store. To mark the occasion, Five Below will host a grand opening celebration, inviting the whole community to discover the one-of-a-kind shopping experience that fans across the country have come to know and love – the ultimate destination for trends, fun, unique finds and go-to favorites, all at unbeatable value. The store is located at 299 Commerce Avenue in LaGrange, Ga.

Kicking off Friday, July 17, at 9:30am, the fun and festive celebration will feature special giveaways, games, prizes, music and all-day fun for the whole family. As a special thank-you, the first 200 customers through the doors will receive a FREE exclusive Neon Squishy Dumpling – a limited-edition collectible to mark this historical moment.

“Reaching 2,000 stores is an incredible milestone for our brand whose mission is to be the destination for the kid and the kid in all of us,” said Winnie Park, CEO. “We know our unique retail concept has a lot of runway ahead with thousands of new stores across the U.S. And, we are excited to celebrate this moment with the LaGrange community with a fun-filled day of discovery across our store from play to snacks to style and beauty, all at amazing value.”

Shoppers will experience the thrill of Five Below’s unique retail experience where they will discover everything from candy and snacks to party, beauty and style, toys and games, tech, décor and much more. With most items priced $1 to $5, and some extreme-value finds priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to explore amazing new products and say “YES!” to fun without breaking the bank.

In addition, as a brand focused on kids, Five Below is proud to partner with several Boys & Girls Clubs in our metro-Atlanta communities. By transforming these vital kid-safe spaces into vibrant, inspiring environments, Five Below is helping open the door to creativity, fun, and brighter futures.

To learn more about Five Below, find your nearest location, or shop online, please visit fivebelow.com. And be sure to follow along on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for all the latest updates.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has approximately 2,000 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

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