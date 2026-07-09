Enphase Energy Opens Pre-Orders for 20th Anniversary Limited Edition IQ PowerPack 1500

FREMONT, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that it has opened pre-orders for the 20th anniversary limited edition IQ® PowerPack 1500, a smart, portable power station designed to provide reliable power at home, at work, and outdoors.

The limited-edition IQ PowerPack 1500 will be available in black and silver finishes with a commemorative 20th anniversary design. Customers can pre-order the product and related bundles through the Enphase Store with limited-time pre-order pricing. Shipments are expected to begin Aug. 15, 2026.

The IQ PowerPack 1500 provides 1,500 Wh of portable energy and can power multiple devices and small appliances through 11 output ports. It can be charged from a standard electrical outlet, compatible portable solar panels, or a DC 12 V source, and can be monitored and managed through the Enphase® App.

"I run my whole audio system off the IQ PowerPack 1500, and the unit is great," said Kevin Chuang, an Enphase IQ PowerPack 1500 customer and audio enthusiast in Hacienda Heights, California. "It powers my full setup for an estimated nine hours on a charge, and the good app gives me a lot of interesting monitoring details."

"I've spent my career investing in energy and resilience, so I have high standards for the technology I put in my own home," said Ray Rothrock, an Enphase customer and veteran energy and cybersecurity investor. "IQ PowerPack is a great product. It pairs with my IQ Battery 5P system and generator backup to give me reliable power whatever the day brings."

“When the grid went down, my IQ PowerPack kept our fans, lights, TV, and refrigerator running without a hitch,” said Luis A Torres, an Enphase IQ PowerPack 1500 customer based in Mascotte, Florida. “The IQ PowerPack is also my go-to for camping trips—reliable backup power that always comes through.”

“The IQ PowerPack 1500 extends Enphase’s commitment to reliable, intelligent energy into portable power,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “As we mark Enphase’s 20th anniversary, we are pleased to offer customers a special-edition product with limited-time pre-order pricing, designed to support backup power, outdoor activities, and everyday energy needs.”

The IQ PowerPack 1500 includes a bright LCD touchscreen and supports Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth®, and cellular connectivity for remote monitoring, software updates, and troubleshooting. The IQ PowerPack 1500, IQ® Portable Panels, and IQ® Cart each come with a 5-year limited warranty.

To learn more or pre-order the 20th anniversary limited edition IQ PowerPack 1500, visit the Enphase Store.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected availability, shipment timing, features, capabilities, performance, reliability, pricing, promotional offers, and benefits of Enphase Energy’s products described in this release, including the IQ PowerPack 1500, IQ Portable Panels, IQ Cart, and related bundles. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, supply availability, logistics, customer demand and adoption, product performance and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com