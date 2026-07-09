BitFuFu Named to TIME’s World’s Growth Leaders 2026 and Fortune Southeast Asia 500

SINGAPORE, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced that it has been named to TIME and Statista’s inaugural World’s Growth Leaders 2026 and the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 (2026), recognizing the Company’s growth, financial strength, and expanding operational scale.

The recognitions follow a year of continued operating progress for BitFuFu:

Global registered users increased 14.2% year over year to 675,765 in 2025.

Cloud Mining Solutions revenue grew 29.4% year over year to US$350.6 million.

Total mining capacity expanded 11.1% year over year to 26.1 EH/s.

The Company also recently announced a share repurchase program of up to US$5 million, reflecting a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Collectively, these achievements underscore BitFuFu’s ability to scale efficiently, strengthen its competitive positioning, and maintain an unwavering commitment to delivering long‑term value to both customers and shareholders.

“Recognition by TIME and Fortune is a meaningful milestone for BitFuFu and reflects the continued execution of our long-term strategy,” said Leo Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BitFuFu. “These rankings highlight the progress we have made in scaling our platform, strengthening our operating foundation and maintaining disciplined capital allocation. We remain focused on investing selectively in high-quality infrastructure, improving platform efficiency and creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

BitFuFu Investor Relations

ir@bitfufu.com

Charley Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations:

charley.b@bitfufu.com