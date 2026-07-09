Globavend Expands Entertainment Business Through Strategic Investment in MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR <4WARD> Hong Kong, Securing Participation in Concert Economics

PERTH, Australia, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) ("Globavend" or the "Company"), an emerging AI-powered digital entertainment company and e-commerce logistics provider, today announced that it has made a strategic investment in the MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR <4WARD> Hong Kong and will serve as one of the event's official co-organizers, marking another milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its presence across the live entertainment value chain.

The investment was made through Loomi Entertainment Group Limited ("Loomi"), Globavend's entertainment subsidiary. The investment reflects Globavend's continued execution of its strategy to build a diversified entertainment platform following its acquisition of Loomi and the launch of its proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, Imaginary. The concert will be held on Oct. 4, 2026, at Kai Tak Arena in Hong Kong and marks the return of internationally acclaimed K-pop girl group MAMAMOO to the city. Presented by FWD Insurance as title sponsor, the event is expected to be one of Hong Kong's premier K-pop concerts of 2026.

As a strategic investor and official co-organizer, Loomi is participating in the commercial organization of the concert alongside established regional entertainment partners, further advancing Globavend's strategy of building a diversified entertainment platform spanning AI-powered content production, live entertainment, artist collaborations and intellectual property development.

Pursuant to the investment arrangement, the Company, through Loomi, will be entitled to a pro rata share of the economic returns generated by the concert based on its capital contribution. The investment represents another significant milestone in Globavend's transformation into an AI-powered digital entertainment company.

Kai Man Fung, Chairman of Globavend, commented:

"Our strategic investment in the MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR <4WARD> Hong Kong demonstrates Globavend's commitment to building a diversified entertainment platform that combines AI-powered content creation with premium live entertainment. We believe participation in internationally recognized events enables us to strengthen industry relationships, broaden our commercial capabilities and create opportunities to integrate live entertainment with our growing portfolio of AI-driven digital content.

"The entertainment industry is undergoing rapid transformation as artificial intelligence reshapes the way content is created, distributed and monetized. At the same time, demand for premium live entertainment continues to grow. By investing selectively in high-profile live entertainment events while developing proprietary AI-powered production technologies through our Imaginary platform, we are building an integrated entertainment ecosystem that spans content creation, intellectual property, artist collaborations and live experiences. We believe this strategy positions Globavend to capitalize on multiple high-growth opportunities across the entertainment value chain."

MAMAMOO is one of K-pop's most acclaimed vocal groups, renowned for its powerful live performances and global fan base. Following the launch of its 2026 WORLD TOUR <4WARD> with all four members—Solar, Moon Byul, Whee In and Hwa Sa—the group has drawn strong demand across multiple markets, with previously announced Kaohsiung and Macau performances selling out rapidly. The Hong Kong concert is expected to attract thousands of fans from Hong Kong and across the region, reflecting MAMAMOO's enduring international popularity and providing Loomi with opportunities to further strengthen its relationships with artists, promoters, sponsors and strategic partners throughout the Asian entertainment industry.

Presented by FWD Insurance as title sponsor, the concert is expected to be one of Hong Kong's marquee K-pop events of 2026. Globavend's participation in a large-scale international production alongside established entertainment partners further reinforces Loomi's growing reputation as a credible participant in Asia's live entertainment industry and supports the Company's strategy of building long-term relationships across the entertainment value chain.

The announcement follows a series of strategic milestones that have accelerated Globavend's expansion into AI-powered digital entertainment. The Company recently launched Imaginary, its proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, and released its first fully AI-produced original micro-drama, demonstrating the commercial application of its AI technologies and marking its entry into the rapidly expanding global micro-drama market. Together with its growing presence in live entertainment, these initiatives position Globavend to participate in multiple segments of the entertainment industry through a complementary portfolio of AI-powered production capabilities, original content development and strategic entertainment investments.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and AI-powered digital entertainment company. As a logistics provider, the Company offers integrated cross-border logistics solutions across Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and mainland China. As a digital entertainment company, the Company develops generative AI-assisted cinematic production workflows, multimodal content generation capabilities and multilingual digital entertainment distribution solutions through its proprietary AI technologies. It operates Loomi: Short Drama, a mobile streaming platform offering professionally produced multilingual micro dramas, and Imaginary, its proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, providing end-to-end AI-assisted content creation capabilities. By combining AI-powered production technologies with proprietary distribution capabilities, Globavend is building an integrated digital entertainment ecosystem while continuing to expand its established cross-border logistics business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to its management. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business strategy, expansion of its entertainment business, anticipated benefits of its strategic investment in the MAMAMOO 2026 WORLD TOUR <4WARD> Hong Kong, the Company's entitlement to a pro rata share of the economic returns generated by the concert pursuant to the investment arrangement, future entertainment investments, AI-powered production initiatives, strategic partnerships, growth opportunities and other statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to fully implement is business plans and strategies; risks associated with pursuing M&A initiatives and expanding into new lines of business; risks related to the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; competitive pressures; changes in consumer behavior; intellectual property risks and the protection thereof; global economic or market conditions; changes in operating plans or funding requirements; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release, whether to conform them to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Globavend Holdings Limited

Kenny K. M. Fung, Chairman

kennyfung@risemindtech.com

888.201.1623

https://globavend.com/