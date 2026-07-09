Panda Express® Drops the 'Swicy' Sequel Fans Begged For: Hot Orange Chicken Returns for National Orange Chicken Day

ROSEMEAD, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panda Express® , the pioneer of American Chinese comfort food, today announced the highly anticipated return of its viral menu sensation: Hot Orange Chicken. Tapping into the massive consumer craving for “swicy” (sweet and spicy), the limited-time menu item drops on July 11, 2026 – just ahead of National Orange Chicken Day on July 15. The dish will be available at all 2,500+ Panda Express restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

The Flavor Fans Demand

Hot Orange Chicken is Panda’s best-selling limited-time menu offer in history and a viral sensation, consistently ranking within the top three most-requested returns from Panda Express on social media. The dish reflects the intersection of Panda’s American Chinese heritage and today’s demand for bold, spicy flavors, delivering a dialed-up, perfect balance of sweet and heat with:

Six times more crushed chili than the original recipe

A half-cup of the same scorched dried chilies from Kung Pao Chicken to give it that fiery kick

Panda’s signature orange sauce





The Original Orange Chicken® revolutionized American Chinese cuisine, becoming a widespread cultural phenomenon. Featuring crispy chicken wok-tossed in an irresistible sweet and semi-spicy orange sauce, the dish accounts for one-third of all entrées sold at Panda, with the brand serving up 148 million pounds of the dish in 2025 alone.

“Orange Chicken is the dish that put us on the map, and National Orange Chicken Day is proof it took on a life of its own,” said Evelyn Wah, Vice President of Brand Innovation at Panda Express. “Celebrating it with Hot Orange Chicken felt right because our guests have never let us forget how much this dish means to them, and this is us showing up for that.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Who invented Orange Chicken?

Panda Express created The Original Orange Chicken in 1987 in Hawaii. Drawing from the flavors of China's Hunan Province and local Hawaiian citrus, Panda reimagined a traditional citrus chicken preparation into something entirely new — a dish that would go on to define American Chinese cuisine.

What is Hot Orange Chicken?

Hot Orange Chicken is Panda Express' fiery take on its iconic original. It features the same signature orange sauce but with added heat from six times more crushed chilies than the original recipe and half a cup of dried chilies — the same scorched ingredient used in Panda's beloved Kung Pao Chicken.

Is Hot Orange Chicken spicy?

Yes. Hot Orange Chicken delivers a noticeable heat level while keeping the sweet-and-spicy balance the dish is famous for. It's significantly spicier than The Original Orange Chicken and built for fans who want a serious kick.

How much does Hot Orange Chicken cost?

There is no additional upcharge for Hot Orange Chicken. It's priced the same as other Panda Express entrees.

Where can I get Hot Orange Chicken?

Hot Orange Chicken is available at all 2,500+ Panda Express locations nationwide while supplies last, starting July 11. You can find your nearest location, order online, or order through the Panda Express app at pandaexpress.com.

What is the nutritional information for Hot Orange Chicken?

One serving of Hot Orange Chicken (5.92 oz) contains 550 calories and 17g of protein. For full nutritional and allergen information, visit Panda Express Nutrition Information.

About Panda Express®

Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the US, is a family-owned and operated restaurant brand founded in 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. Driven by a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express is recognized as a trailblazer in American Chinese cuisine. The company has pioneered iconic dishes like The Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, creating a variety of industry-first recipes. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by authentic Chinese flavors and culinary principles. With over 2,500 locations across the country and a presence in 11 international countries, Panda Express continues to share American Chinese cuisine with the world.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $455 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 17 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund™ — a ten-year, $20 million investment dedicated to building a more respectful society through systemic and community focused change. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com , or find us on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

Contact:

FINN Partners for Panda Express

PandaExpress@FINNPartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a415024-d5a6-4130-84ce-a8bca48a3d66