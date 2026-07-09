Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (“QEP” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company’s common stock.

The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2026.

The dividend reflects QEP's ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation and its focus on generating long-term value for stockholders.

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment products. QEP sells its products worldwide through home improvement retail centers and professional specialty distribution outlets under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Capitol®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Brutus®, and Homelux®.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida and operates additional facilities in the United States, Canada and Asia.

For more information, please visit our website at www.qep.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's capital allocation strategy, commitment to shareholder returns, generation of long-term stockholder value, financial flexibility, growth initiatives, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions; inflationary pressures; tariffs, trade policies, and geopolitical developments; fluctuations in raw material, labor, freight, and energy costs; supply chain disruptions; competitive market conditions; customer demand; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public disclosures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

Q.E.P. Co., Inc.

Enos Brown

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

561-994-5550