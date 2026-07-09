Phoenix Tailings Appoints Patrick Kumashiro, Former Department of War F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Senior Advisor, as Chief Strategy Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Tailings today announced the appointment of Patrick Kumashiro, former Department of War F-35 Senior Advisor, as Chief Strategy Officer. He will advance Phoenix Tailings' mission to establish the United States as the global center of allied rare earth processing by leading strategic initiatives that strengthen operational excellence, supply chain resilience, government engagement, and strategic partnerships across the defense industrial base.

Patrick joins Phoenix Tailings following a distinguished career spanning government, military, and industry executive leadership across aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing, and industrial operations. During his 35-year career as both a Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary of War (Acquisition & Sustainment) and a Colonel in the United States Air Force, he was responsible for some of the world's most complex logistics and supply chain operations, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

"We have to build an entirely new industry in the United States, and that means learning from the organizations that have successfully executed the world's most complex missions," said Nicholas Myers, Chief Executive Officer, Phoenix Tailings. "The United States military has spent decades developing leaders capable of building resilient organizations, managing sophisticated supply chains, and executing with discipline. Patrick embodies those principles. His drive to build a better world is unmatched, and it is an honor to build America's new rare earth industry alongside him."

Breakthrough technology, disciplined execution, resilient supply chains, and mission-driven leadership are the foundations of the next generation of American manufacturing. The United States military has spent decades refining the leadership principles required to manage some of the world's most complex logistics and supply chain operations. As Phoenix Tailings scales the Freedom Facility and its future manufacturing operations, the company is applying those same principles to support its mission to establish the United States as the global center of allied rare earth processing.

"I am thrilled to join the Phoenix Tailings team as Chief Strategy Officer, and I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to scale U.S. rare earth production, support the defense industrial base's critical mineral requirements, and strengthen U.S. supply chain security and resilience," shared Patrick Kumashiro, Chief Strategy Officer, Phoenix Tailings.

The news comes on the heels of Phoenix Tailings announcing an approximately $1 billion initiative with the U.S. Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital to help rebuild America’s rare earth industrial base and address a critical gap in rare earth midstream processing. In June, Phoenix Tailings also announced it had been selected for a $66 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Rare Earth Demonstration Facility Program. As part of the program, the company, in partnership with MIT and the University of Minnesota, will deploy and scale next generation technologies that can recover heavy rare earth materials from a diverse range of feedstocks.

To learn more about Phoenix Tailings, visit https://phoenixtailings.com/.

About Phoenix Tailings

Phoenix Tailings is building the world's most advanced rare earth and critical minerals manufacturing platform. The company combines breakthrough chemistry, industrial hardware, and digital infrastructure to produce the materials that power modern technology. By rebuilding domestic separation, refining, and metal production capabilities, Phoenix Tailings is strengthening America's industrial base, securing critical supply chains, and accelerating the future of advanced manufacturing.

Contact

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