NAPC Defense Surpasses $2.5 Million in Gross Sales During First Three Months under Recent IDIQ Contracts

CLEARWATER, Fla., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) (“NAPC Defense” or “the Company”), a U.S. licensed defense manufacturer with exclusive rights to produce and distribute the CornerShot USA system, and primary subcontractor supporting Native American Pride Constructors’ expanding government-contracting platform, today announced that the Company generated more than $2.5 million in gross sales during the most recent three months of 2027.

The Company's early Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) performance reflects continued execution of government contract activities. Management believes the results demonstrate continued progress in converting awarded contract opportunities into active project execution.

NAPC Defense continues supporting work under previously announced subcontract awards totaling approximately $38.1 million while pursuing additional task orders through U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force IDIQ contract vehicles. Through these contract platforms, the Company has access to approximately $57.1 billion in combined contract ceilings extending through 2032 and 2034.

"Our activity reflects continued execution across our government contracting platform," said Kenny West, Chief Executive Officer of NAPC Defense. "Surpassing $2.5 million in gross sales during the first three months represents another important operational milestone as we continue expanding our capabilities and supporting active federal programs. We remain focused on disciplined execution, operational scalability, and pursuing additional opportunities across our government contracting and defense manufacturing businesses."

In addition to its government contracting operations, the Company continues to advance commercialization initiatives for the CornerShot USA system while evaluating strategic opportunities intended to expand its defense technology portfolio and enhance long-term shareholder value.

Management believes the Company's operational infrastructure, strengthened personnel, enhanced project management systems, and available credit resources position NAPC Defense to support continued growth as additional projects move into execution throughout fiscal 2027.

The Company previously communicated its expectation of approximately $90 million in gross revenue for fiscal 2027. While management remains encouraged by current operational activity and its expanding pipeline of opportunities, the gross sales disclosed in this release are preliminary, unaudited figures and remain subject to customary accounting review and period-end adjustments.

About NAPC Defense, Inc.

NAPC Defense, Inc. (OTCID: BLIS) is the primary subcontractor for its strategic partner Native American Pride Constructors, LLC, supporting a growing portfolio of U.S. government contracts that includes approximately $38.1 million in announced task orders and access to multi-billion-dollar Navy and Air Force IDIQ contract ceilings. In this role, NAPC Defense provides the operational team, infrastructure, and compliance framework to execute logistics, training, construction, sustainment, and mission-support programs worldwide, and is also a U.S.-licensed armament sales and production company with exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute the CornerShot USA weapons system, as well as to broker defense articles and munitions globally under applicable U.S. State Department and federal approvals.

To view NAPC Defense’s full white paper go to https://napcdefense.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/NAPC-DEFENSE-WHITE-PAPER-27-May-2026.pdf or the Company’s investor relations page at: https://napcdefense.com/investor-relations-3/ . All financial projections contained in the white paper are preliminary, subject to change, and dependent on numerous operational, contractual, regulatory, and market factors.

For further information, please go to www.napcdefense.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release and statements by representatives of NAPC Defense, Inc. may include “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. NAPC Defense undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

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