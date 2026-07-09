LPL Financial and Commonwealth Recognized as Top-Ranked Firms for Independent Advisor Satisfaction

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) today announced that its firms earned the #1 and #2 rankings in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study in the category of “Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms.” Commonwealth Financial Network, acquired by LPL in 2025, secured its 13th consecutive #1 ranking, while LPL Financial LLC rose to #2 overall.

The results reflect a system intentionally built around advisor success — one that combines Commonwealth’s long-standing model of deeply personalized service with LPL’s scale, innovation and expanding capabilities. Together, the firms represent the top two ranked experiences for independent advisors in the industry.

Commonwealth’s continued recognition underscores the consistency of a model designed around the advisor experience and refined over time to meet evolving needs. In the 2026 study, Commonwealth achieved the highest scores across the majority of key drivers of satisfaction, including compensation, firm leadership and culture, professional development, products and marketing, and operational support.

“These results are a powerful demonstration of our shared commitment to putting advisors at the center of everything we do,” said Rich Steinmeier, CEO of LPL. “Commonwealth’s extraordinary 13-year streak reflects a model built with intention — one that is deeply grounded in service, relationships and advisor partnership. At the same time, LPL’s position as the #2 ranked firm underscores the strength of an advanced technology platform, wide range of affiliation models and extensive wealth management offerings. Together, both organizations create an unmatched environment for advisor success.”

With both firms ranked at the top of the study segment, the combined organization reflects more than parallel achievement; it demonstrates a shared philosophy and aligned purpose. LPL remains committed to preserving the distinct strengths of Commonwealth while investing in expanding choice, flexibility and resources for advisors across the platform.

This approach enables advisors to benefit from a spectrum of affiliation models, integrated wealth management solutions, and a service experience that seeks to support their success and that of their clients. The JD Power 2026 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Study measures advisor satisfaction across key dimensions including compensation; firm leadership and culture; operational support; products and marketing; professional development; and technology.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com/.

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