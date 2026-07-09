Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL); New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (FKA New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)); Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB); and Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL).

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shares prior to May 13, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/grail-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever in a shareholder governance action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL), through certain of its officers, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements regarding the likelihood that the Company's landmark NHS-Galleri cancer screening trial would achieve its primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in late-stage (Stage III and IV) cancers. According to the complaint, defendants repeatedly highlighted positive interim metrics, including favorable positive predictive value and other performance indicators, while allegedly creating the impression that the trial was on track to deliver its key clinical objective. The complaint further alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information suggesting that the study's design and follow-up period may have been insufficient to demonstrate the primary endpoint within the anticipated timeframe.

The truth allegedly emerged on February 19, 2026, when GRAIL announced that the NHS-Galleri trial failed to achieve its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in Stage III-IV cancers. Although the Company emphasized certain positive findings, including reductions in Stage IV cancer diagnoses and increased detection of earlier-stage cancers, the complaint alleges that investors learned for the first time that the primary endpoint had not been met and that additional follow-up may be necessary to adequately assess the trial's effectiveness. Following the announcement, GRAIL's stock price fell more than 50% in a single trading day, causing substantial losses to investors.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL) shares prior to May 13, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/grail-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #GRAIL #GRAL $GRAL

NEW ERA ENERGY & DIGITAL, INC. (NASDAQ: NUAI) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)).

WHAT IS THIS IVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether New Era and certain of its officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company.

If you purchased New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after the Company’s December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/ contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI), through certain of its officers, allegedly made false and misleading statements concerning the Company’s Texas Critical Data Centers project, permitting progress, environmental liabilities, and related-party oil and gas transactions. The complaint alleges that New Era overstated its progress in obtaining regulatory permits and advancing its purported flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project, while publicly touting “tangible progress across all fronts including engineering, permitting, regulatory filings, and land expansion.” According to the complaint, the Company also represented to investors that it was making substantial progress toward a large-scale AI and high-performance computing data center campus in West Texas. It is alleged that that New Era’s AI pivot was largely a “fantasy,” and that despite Company representations regarding permitting progress, “no applications have even been submitted” for required construction and environmental permits. It is further alleged that a substantial number of New Era’s gas wells had been acquired from bankrupt entities tied to Company insiders and accused management of engaging in financial practices designed to enrich insiders while avoiding environmental cleanup obligations.

On December 29, 2025, reports emerged that the New Mexico Attorney General had filed suit against New Era, its subsidiary Solis Partners, LLC, and Company CEO Everett Willard Gray II, alleging a “fraudulent oil-and-gas scheme” involving self-dealing transactions, shell entities, and strategic bankruptcies designed to evade plugging and remediation obligations for inactive wells. According to that complaint, the alleged scheme involved transferring wells among affiliated entities while leaving environmental liabilities behind in bankruptcy proceedings.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) shares (formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC)), on or shortly after its December 9, 2024 IPO, and continue to hold shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court-approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/newera-shareholder-investigation-2/, email Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #NewEraEnergy #NUAI $NUAI #NewEnergyHelium #NEHC $NEHC

PHOTRONICS, INC. (NASDAQ: PLAB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB):

WHAT IS THE INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company and its shareholders.

If you purchased Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold your shares today, you can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085.



WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action complaint alleges that Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) and certain executives repeatedly made materially false or misleading representations that demand for the Company's high-end IC photomask products remained strong, that customer order patterns were robust, and that the Company was well positioned to benefit from increasing demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. The complaint alleges that these statements were materially false or misleading because the Company allegedly knew, but failed to disclose, that customer design releases had stalled due to elevated foundry utilization, memory-related cost pressures, and other operational bottlenecks that impaired the Company's growth expectations.

Then, on May 28, 2026, Photronics announced its fiscal second-quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported: Revenue below prior expectations; An approximately 11% sequential decline in IC revenue; Third-quarter guidance below market expectations; and that anticipated seasonal recovery following the Chinese New Year holiday had failed to materialize because of delays in customer design releases, elevated foundry utilization rates, memory supply constraints, and geopolitical uncertainty. Following these disclosures, Photronics' common stock fell from $53.51 per share on May 27, 2026, to $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026, a decline of approximately 36.4% in a single trading day, according to the complaint.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Photronics stock before December 10, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/photronics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call (267) 507-6085. You can seek corporate governance reforms, the recovery of damages suffered by the Company, and a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you whatsoever. #PLAB #Photronics $PLAB

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX).

WHAT IS THIS INVESTIGATION ABOUT? The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

If you purchased Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) shares prior to May 8, 2025, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities prior to May 8, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/psix-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #PSIX $PSIX #PowerSolutions

About Grabar Law Office

Grabar Law Office represents institutional and individual investors in shareholder derivative litigation, securities litigation, corporate governance matters, and antitrust litigation nationwide. The firm has extensive experience prosecuting claims involving breaches of fiduciary duty, failures of oversight, misleading disclosures, inadequate internal controls, and corporate governance failures.

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com