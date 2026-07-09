Safe Harbor Introduces Its Operating Model for Cannabis Banking at ACB Cannabis Banking eXperience Conference

Through its Infrastructure-as-a-Service operating model, Safe Harbor helps financial institutions build, operate and scale compliant cannabis banking programs using operational infrastructure, proven workflows and experienced personnel developed over more than a decade

CEO and CFO Terry Mendez will discuss operational execution, commercial lending strategies and the infrastructure financial institutions need to build, operate and scale successful cannabis banking programs

DENVER, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a Safe Harbor (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leading fintech serving the banking, lending and financial services needs of the regulated cannabis and hemp industries, announced that it will introduce its Safe Harbor Institutional Infrastructure-as-a-Service (“IaaS”) operating model for cannabis banking at the Association for Cannabis Banking (“ACB”) eXperience Conference (“CBX”) taking place on July 15th and 16th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

As financial institutions shift from evaluating whether to enter cannabis banking to determining how to operate cannabis banking programs efficiently, sustainably and at scale, operational execution has become one of the industry’s most pressing challenges. As the conference’s Official Cannabis Banking Solutions Sponsor, Safe Harbor will showcase Safe Harbor Institutional, its IaaS operating model dedicated to cannabis banking operations for financial institutions.

Terry Mendez, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will also participate in multiple educational sessions throughout the conference, discussing operational execution, commercial lending strategies and the infrastructure financial institutions need to build, operate and scale successful cannabis banking programs.



“Cannabis banking has reached an important inflection point,” said Terry Mendez, CEO and CFO of Safe Harbor. “With federal cannabis policy evolving and banking reform again moving through Congress with bipartisan support, more financial institutions are taking a serious look at this market. But the question is no longer simply whether they can bank cannabis. It is how to do it responsibly, efficiently and sustainably. Software alone will not solve that challenge. Institutions need experienced people, tested workflows, strong documentation practices and operational infrastructure built for regulatory scrutiny. Safe Harbor Institutional was created to provide that missing layer, giving financial institutions the operational infrastructure they need to build sustainable cannabis banking programs.”

Those themes will be central to Safe Harbor’s educational sessions throughout the conference. Mr. Mendez’s featured breakout session, “Scaling Cannabis Banking Programs: Operational Models That Work,” will provide attendees with practical frameworks for building, operating and scaling cannabis banking programs while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Mr. Mendez will also participate in a panel discussion on cannabis lending, where he will discuss how financial institutions can expand existing cannabis banking relationships through innovative lending strategies and participation models. The discussion will examine how institutions can retain more deposits, deepen client relationships and better meet the borrowing needs of cannabis businesses while managing risk responsibly.

Conference attendees are invited to visit the Safe Harbor team throughout CBX to learn more about the Company's operating model, flexible engagement options and expanding portfolio of operational infrastructure, banking and lending solutions for financial institutions.

Conference Participation Details:

Wednesday, July 15: Fireside Chat: 9:45 to 10 a.m. MDT, Main Ballroom. Moderated by Erin O'Donnell, ACB Founding Partner. Conference Panel: “Lending to CRBs - Current Practices, Recommendations and Cautionary Warnings”: 10:45 to 11:25 a.m. MDT, Main Ballroom. Moderated by Michael Beird, ACB Founding Partner. Panelists include Ted Robinson of CTrust, Stacy Litke of Green Check and Chris Van Dyck of Cogent Law.





Thursday, July 16: Breakout Session: “Scaling Cannabis Banking Programs - Operational Models That Work”: 2:15 to 2:55 p.m. MDT, Sierra Blanca Room. Moderated by Jennifer Makris.





CBX brings together compliance leaders, financial institution executives, operations professionals and cannabis banking specialists to discuss the practical and regulatory challenges of building and sustaining compliant cannabis banking programs.

To learn more about Safe Harbor, visit shfinancial.org .



About Safe Harbor:Safe Harbor is a cannabis-exclusive financial platform delivering smarter banking, lending, payments and business services tailored to how the cannabis industry actually operates. As one of the original pioneers of compliant financial operations support and cannabis banking consulting in the U.S., Safe Harbor has assisted in the processing of more than $36 billion in cannabis-related depository funds across 41 states and territories. Through its proprietary Cannabis Banking Solutions™ Platform and network of regulated financial institution partners, Safe Harbor empowers cannabis operators to gain clarity, control and confidence in their financial operations. From daily banking to long-term growth, Safe Harbor provides real solutions and personal support — built exclusively for cannabis. Safe Harbor is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by our partner financial institutions. For more information, visit shfinancial.org .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S. and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor’s services; Safe Harbor’s growth prospects and Safe Harbor’s market size; Safe Harbor’s projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors and historical performance; success or viability of new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of Safe Harbor’s securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be brought by or against Safe Harbor; and other statements regarding Safe Harbor’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Safe Harbor’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Safe Harbor undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.



Safe Harbor Investor Relations Contact:

ir@SHFinancial.org