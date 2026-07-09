Heald Expands Access to AI-Powered Glucose Intelligence for Over-the-Counter CGM Users

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heald, a digital metabolic health platform, today announced that consumers who purchase a Dexcom Stelo or Abbott Lingo continuous glucose monitor (CGM) through Heald will now receive complimentary access to the company's AI-powered Glucose Intelligence.

The announcement expands access to personalized glucose insights for consumers using over-the-counter CGMs, enabling users to better understand how meals, activity, sleep, and other lifestyle factors influence glucose patterns. The platform combines continuous glucose monitoring data with AI-generated meal analysis, barcode scanning, wearable integration, restaurant recommendations, weekly meal and fitness plans, and community support within a single application. As part of this offering, Heald has also introduced personalized meal plans tailored to each user's glucose patterns.

The announcement reflects the growing adoption of over-the-counter CGMs, which are expanding access to glucose monitoring for consumers seeking accessible tools to better understand their metabolic health without requiring a prescription.

"Heald was built on the belief that glucose data should be understandable and actionable," said Sandeep Misra, co-founder of Heald. "Glucose Intelligence is what helps people understand the meaning behind their glucose data. By making those foundational insights available with every eligible sensor purchase, we're lowering barriers to access while continuing to offer clinician-supported programs for those who want additional guidance."

Unlike traditional CGM companion applications that primarily display glucose readings, Heald's Glucose Intelligence platform interprets glucose trends and provides AI-driven recommendations designed to help users better understand how everyday lifestyle choices affect metabolic health.

Consumers purchasing sensors through Heald will receive access to a range of features within a single app, including:

AI-powered meal analysis

Barcode scanning

Weekly AI-generated meal and fitness plans

Wearable device integration

Restaurant recommendations

Community support

Personalized meal plans



For individuals seeking additional clinical guidance, Heald also offers an optional membership program that pairs Glucose Intelligence with nutritionists, fitness coaches, and behavioral coaches who provide personalized support based on each member's glucose data. Enrollment in the membership program is separate from access to the Glucose Intelligence platform.

Availability

The offering is available immediately through Heald's Buy Your CGM page. Purchases of Dexcom Stelo and Abbott Lingo include complimentary access to Glucose Intelligence. Sensors typically ship within two to three business days.

About Heald

Heald is a digital metabolic health platform that combines continuous glucose monitoring, artificial intelligence, wearable integrations, and optional clinician-supported care to help individuals better understand and improve their metabolic health. In addition to serving consumers directly, Heald provides technology infrastructure for independent healthcare providers building branded metabolic health programs. The company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Media Contact

Heald

925 North Point Parkway, Suite 130

Alpharetta, GA 30005

reverse@iheald.com

(469) 960-4325