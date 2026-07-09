The Counter-Drone Technology Gap That Is Leaving Agencies Blind to the Fastest-Growing Threat

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : Public safety institutions have arrived at a breaking point. Hiring more officers and fielding quicker versions of legacy equipment are no longer sufficient answers to the threats that agencies now face. Consumer-grade drones available for under $500 have fundamentally altered the risk landscape. Narcotics organizations deploy these devices against federal border agents. Jails and prisons deal with drone-dropped contraband on a near-daily basis. And Langley Air Force Base, one of the most fortified military installations in the country, was compelled to ground flight operations after persistent drone incursions that no existing nonlethal interdiction protocol could address. The response infrastructure that agencies have relied on for decades is mismatched to the threat environment that now defines their daily operations. Closing that gap is the central challenge of this era.

With that backdrop, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (profile) has acquired something its rivals in the counter-drone space cannot purchase: the capacity to find the drones that have stopped transmitting. A strategic transaction with Israeli AI-sensing company Frenel Imaging Ltd. has given WRAP exclusive United States and NATO distribution rights to a physics-based sensing technology that detects threats earlier, orchestrates responses, and acts with proportionate, mission-appropriate action. WRAP has positioned that technology as the foundation of WrapShield, its emerging counter-unmanned aircraft system (“UAS”) and autonomous public-safety platform. Counter-drone operations represent the initial deployment domain, with significant expansion potential beyond it. The addressable market spans domestic law enforcement, allied military forces and critical infrastructure across every NATO nation, a sector that has already drawn investor interest in leading companies operating in the public-safety space, including Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON), Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI), Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) and nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR)

Whether agencies will eventually adopt autonomous response systems is no longer a meaningful question; what remains to be determined is which platforms will come to define the category.

Frenel Imaging developed the TPiCore(R) platform on a Division of Focal Plane architecture; the system simultaneously captures and processes the polarization component of thermal radiation at the edge, in real time, without cloud dependency or RF input.

WrapShield is organized around a Detect, Orchestrate, Respond architecture, and the design logic rooted in that structure reflects a specific strategic conviction.

Wrap Technologies has secured exclusive U.S. and NATO rights to a physics-based sensing method that reads a target's thermal fingerprint, which cannot be jammed, spoofed or switched off.

The autonomous public-safety market is not a single vertical. It is three distinct but converging procurement ecosystems: domestic law enforcement, U.S. and allied military forces, and operators responsible for securing critical infrastructure.



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The Speed Gap That No Hiring Surge Can Close

Whether agencies will eventually adopt autonomous response systems is no longer a meaningful question. The physics of modern threats settled it. What remains to be determined is which platforms will come to define the category, and whether the institutions that need them most will have meaningful access before the next serious incident reveals just how far behind the response infrastructure has fallen.

The arithmetic is stark. Across U.S. jurisdictions, average police response times run around 10 minutes, with wide variation depending on the call type and location, while a commercial drone can be on scene within 90 seconds of launch. That distance between attacker tempo and defender response is not a budget problem or a personnel problem. It is structural, and additional officers cannot change the underlying geometry.

The danger is not hypothetical. The U.S. Department of Justice has reported how criminal enterprises, drug traffickers among them, are actively using unmanned systems for surveillance operations, smuggling runs and contraband delivery. The National Institute of Justice notes that drone deliveries into correctional facilities have become a weekly occurrence nationwide. The NORAD commander has publicly commented on the frequency of drone incursions over U.S. military installations. And commercial drones that a decade ago required nation-state procurement budgets now sit on retail shelves for under $500. This is not the threat environment of the future; it is the scenario that agencies are operating within today.

A new infrastructure layer is taking shape to confront these realities. The possible solutions land where artificial intelligence, autonomous platforms and nonlethal response technology meet, functioning less like a discrete product and more like an operating layer, the connective tissue binding detection, command and action across every domain that modern threats now cross. The organizations that build it first will define what public safety looks like for the generation that follows.

The Silent Drone Problem That RF Cannot Solve

The counter-drone industry was constructed around a single foundational premise: that drones talk. Radio-frequency detection functions by listening for the broadcast signals that unmanned systems emit for command links, telemetry feeds and navigation. Against large civilian platforms operating openly, that assumption holds. Against the segment of the threat spectrum growing fastest and posing the gravest risk, it fails completely.

Preprogrammed autonomous systems, fiber-optic guided weapons and purpose-built attack platforms travel with no active RF link. They emit nothing, which means they cannot be jammed, and they are invisible to any detection architecture that depends on a radio signal to locate its target. The first-person-view attack profiles that have destroyed armored vehicles across Ukraine operate entirely beyond what every RF-dependent system deployed in the United States can detect, and the operators responsible for the Langley incursions left no recoverable RF trace whatsoever. That is the actual operational baseline inside which agencies, installations and infrastructure managers currently work.

Polarimetric thermal imaging addresses the problem at the level of physics. Rather than scanning for signals, it reads the polarization state of thermal radiation that physical objects continuously emit. Aircraft composites, metallic components, human beings and natural vegetation each carry a polarimetric signature as fixed as their molecular structure. That signature cannot be fabricated, suppressed or electronically defeated, and it persists across darkness, fog, smoke and environments where GPS has been degraded or denied.

Frenel Imaging developed the TPiCore(R) platform on a Division of Focal Plane architecture. The system simultaneously captures and processes the polarization component of thermal radiation at the edge, in real time, without cloud dependency or RF input. This is information that standard imaging hardware is physically incapable of gathering. Independent research, including a 2020 Army Research Laboratory study comparing mid-wave and long-wave thermal polarimetric approaches, corroborates the physics underpinning the platform's detection advantage.

With the newly announced Frenel investment, WRAP now owns exclusive rights to that capability across the United States and every NATO member nation, and has installed TPiCore as the machine-perception foundation of WrapShield, its proprietary defense platform. For any agency, installation or infrastructure operator that needs to detect the RF-silent threat, no competitor appears to hold a comparable position.

One Platform, Two Moats, No Easy Workaround

The defense technology firms that established the most defensible market positions over the past decade did not get there by building superior individual sensors. They got there by building superior connective tissue, software-defined platforms that fused multiple inputs into a unified operational picture and translated detection into response at machine speed. Platforms accumulate compounding value. Point products become commodities. That framing is the appropriate one for evaluating WrapShield.

WrapShield is organized around a Detect, Orchestrate, Respond architecture, and the design logic rooted in that structure reflects a specific strategic conviction: Durable value in autonomous public-safety systems accumulates at the sensor and response endpoints, not in the orchestration layer between them, which tends to commoditize as AI model capabilities converge across the market. WrapShield is deliberately engineered to own both ends.

At the Detect layer, TPiCore delivers polarimetric perception that no RF-dependent competitor can access, backed by exclusive U.S. and NATO rights. At the Respond layer, Wrap controls a proprietary nonlethal stack seemingly irreplaceable: the BolaWrap(R) 150 remote restraint device, the Wraptor MX platform in advanced development, the DFR-X drone interdiction system and the Merlin-1 counter-UAS payload.

The orchestration layer in the middle is intentionally kept open, built to connect with existing Department of Defense (“DoD”) and Department of Homeland Security command-and-control architectures such as FAAD C2 and SAPIENT. It is also designed to run alongside AI-orchestration providers rather than compete with them. The aim is a position that orchestration platforms cannot replicate from above and that hardware competitors cannot displace from below.

“We believe the polarimetric fingerprint of an object is as immutable as its molecular composition,” said Frenel Imaging founder and chief technical officer Sagi Zur Arie. “It cannot be spoofed, jammed or turned off. WRAP is the right partner to scale this capability across the U.S. and NATO.”

The response layer is not untested hardware awaiting a buyer. Wrap Technologies' nonlethal portfolio, spanning the BolaWrap 150, WrapReality immersive VR training and WrapVision body-worn cameras, is already active across 1,000-plus agencies in an estimated 60 countries. That installed footprint matters less for the hardware revenue it represents than for what it can become: a certified network of trained agencies renewing multiyear software and training agreements, and the bridge from hardware-based metrics to the recurring, higher-margin revenue structure that justifies a platform valuation.

In the first quarter of 2026, WRAP posted 45% revenue growth, $3.2 million in bookings and a Department of Homeland Security purchase order, federal traction established before the Frenel transaction removed the detection limitations the company believes had constrained WrapShield's ceiling. With the launch of WrapShield, that momentum has potential to only increase.

A Platform Strategy Playing Out in Real Time

The Frenel transaction was not opportunistic. Wrap identified the RF-silent detection gap well ahead of any public disclosure, and used that interval to assess the technology landscape, validate TPiCore against real operational requirements, and lock down exclusive rights before the broader market had priced what the capability was worth. The structure combines a strategic equity stake in Frenel with an exclusive license spanning the United States and all NATO member nations, and the company has indicated clearly that this announcement opens a deliberate sequence rather than concluding one.

Counter-UAS is WrapShield's first vertical, not its boundary. The polarimetric sensing at the platform's core is not purpose built for drones alone. The same TPiCore architecture is transferable across ground systems, maritime platforms, high-altitude fixed-wing applications and orbital observation environments, and the exclusive U.S. and NATO license is structured to govern each domain extension that follows. The counter-UAS systems market alone is projected to expand from roughly $6.6 billion in 2025 to more than $20 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate above 25%. The full multidomain autonomous, nonlethal response opportunity represents a substantially larger figure.

“WrapShield is not a product roadmap,” states Wrap CEO Scot Cohen. “It is a conviction about what this threat requires, a platform-level answer to a platform-level problem, built for operators who cannot wait for the market to catch up. This is Wrap’s most important announcement. It will not be our last.”

The performance advantage widens with deployment. TPiCore’s edge originates not in proprietary hardware alone but in the software intelligence and AI processing layered on top of physics-locked inputs, a combination that makes the platform scalable, continuously updatable and progressively harder to match as real-world operational data accumulates across the install base.

Three Markets Converging

Law enforcement staffing shortfalls across the United States are not a temporary condition tied to a specific budget cycle. The shortfalls are structural, they are accelerating, and they cannot be resolved by any volume of new hiring. Departments nationwide are operating at significant gaps relative to their authorized headcounts, and no increase in officer numbers closes a response gap measured in seconds against a threat that moves at machine speed.

Supervised autonomy recasts the underlying issue. A single officer commanding a network of autonomous aerial platforms, ground-based robots and integrated sensor arrays can extend effective coverage across areas that might otherwise require dozens of personnel deployed simultaneously. Cost-per-incident drops, response time compresses from minutes to seconds, and officers are distanced from the highest-risk contact points while retaining full command authority over the response. This represents a fundamental shift in response doctrine, with autonomous and nonlethal first response supplanting a framework built entirely around physical human presence, rather than an equipment refresh stacked on top of existing procedures.

The autonomous public-safety market is not a single vertical. It is three distinct but converging procurement ecosystems: domestic law enforcement, U.S. and allied military forces, and operators responsible for securing critical infrastructure. These systems are arriving at the same inflection point simultaneously, driven by the same threat proliferation curve, the same workforce economics and the same institutional mandate to demonstrate nonlethal, proportionate response capability.

Domestic law enforcement represents the widest near-term opportunity. An estimated 18,000-plus agencies across the country operate without a single deployed civilian counter-UAS tool, despite facing a drone threat that the Department of Justice has formally acknowledged. The mounting pace of use-of-force litigation has made the absence of a documented nonlethal option a quantifiable legal exposure at the agency level.

The military and homeland security channel operates at a different level of need. The Defense Department is committing more than $1 billion annually to selected counter-UAS procurement and research programs, with Congressional Research Service data reporting some $1.46 billion authorized across selected FY2025 counter-UAS lines and recent Army reporting projecting close to $1 billion in small counter-drone procurement for FY2027 alone. This budgeting backdrop has driven investor reratings across the sector, and WRAP’s sole U.S. and NATO rights position the company to access the same institutional channels across every member nation.

Critical infrastructure is the third converging vertical. Ports, power grids, sports venues and detention facilities throughout NATO face the same drone threat against the same absence of an authorized civilian response framework. The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed rules restricting unmanned aircraft operations over critical infrastructure, a signal that federal recognition of the systemic nature of the problem is growing.

Through WrapShield and the exclusive TPiCore license, Wrap may be the only publicly traded company positioned to serve all three verticals with a detection architecture built for the threats that matter most. Exclusive technology rights, an operating footprint reaching some 60 countries, established relationships across agency and defense procurement channels, and a growing autonomous-systems roadmap are the components the company is building into the connective infrastructure the future of public safety seems to be looking for.

Public Safety Enters AI Era

The public-safety and defense sectors are undergoing a rapid technological transformation as agencies adopt more intelligent, connected and autonomous capabilities to address increasingly complex security challenges. Recent developments highlight growing investments in artificial intelligence, counter-drone technologies, advanced manufacturing and directed-energy systems, reflecting a broader effort to improve situational awareness, accelerate response times and strengthen mission readiness across civilian and defense operations.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) unveiled a new level of service in real-time intelligence during its annual user conference. According to the company, its new AI-powered capabilities enable agencies to detect incidents earlier, access critical information faster and coordinate responses more effectively while maintaining security and data control across the full incident lifecycle. Axon’s latest technology delivers clarity, speed and coordination across live video, 911 and reporting workflows. The enhanced AI platform connects data, devices and workflows across the public safety ecosystem, reducing complexity for officers previously relying on separate systems, and helping agencies respond with more precision and speed.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire D-Fend Solutions (D-Fend), an industry leader in counter-drone technology. D-Fend’s field proven technology is trusted by government, public-safety and enterprise organizations, with thousands of deployments across more than 30 countries. The announcement noted that joining Motorola Solutions allows D-Fend to leverage Motorola Solutions’ deep expertise and long-term customer relationships across public safety, federal and enterprise, enabling the company to deliver even greater impact to the communities and organizations served.

Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) is expanding its Orlando manufacturing footprint to support battery operations. The company signed a lease for approximately 14,000 square feet of manufacturing and operational space in Orlando. Batteries are generally used with each drone, and the expanded facility supports the next phase of the company’s growth and expands its domestic manufacturing capabilities so Unusual Machines can be sure customers receive the parts they need.

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) has launched HADES(TM), a new family of high-energy lasers (HEL) and effectors for laser weapon systems. Designed for the modern battlespace, HADES provides scalable, mission-ready directed energy capabilities across land, sea, air and space domains. The platform is a scalable portfolio of high-energy laser effectors built on nLIGHT’s vertically integrated manufacturing base and industry-leading beam-combination technology with integrated atmospheric correction to achieve unprecedented lethality at range.

These advancements reflect a new generation of public safety and defense technologies built around speed, precision and interoperability. As emerging threats continue to evolve, organizations are investing in scalable platforms that integrate intelligent software, advanced sensors and next-generation hardware to enhance operational effectiveness while supporting the long-term modernization of security and defense infrastructure.

For more information, visit Wrap Technologies.

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