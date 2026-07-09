TOMI Reports 124% Increase in Preliminary Second Quarter Revenue; Preliminary Six Months Revenue Combined with Open Orders Surpass Full Year 2025 Revenue

FREDERICK, Md., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today reported robust preliminary second-quarter 2026 results that demonstrate accelerating momentum in its high-margin razor-and-blade business model. The Company continues to expand its installed base of SteraMist iHP systems while generating recurring, high-margin revenue from BIT Solution and related consumables.

Record Revenue Momentum

Total revenue for the second quarter reached approximately $2.3 million, representing a 124% increase year-over-year. Combined with open orders of $6.2 million, TOMI has already surpassed its full-year 2025 revenue, demonstrating the powerful scalability of its strategic initiatives across equipment, services, and consumables into different areas and expanding market presence.



Key 2Q26 financial highlights include:

Mobile Capital Equipment revenue surged 186% to $777,000 from $271,000 in the prior-year quarter.

Accessories revenue increased 91% to $200,000 from $104,000 in the prior-year quarter.

Support Services revenue increased 67% to $195,000 from $116,000 in the second quarter of 2025; including open orders, Support Services revenue has already surpassed the full-year 2025 total ($581,000 versus $346,000).

Applicator sales increased to $355,000 from $13,000 in the prior-year quarter, validating the targeted SteraMist applicator initiative.

BIT Solution revenue grew 35% to $304,000 from $224,000 in the prior-year quarter; including open orders, mid-year BIT Solution sales exceed $700,000.

Gross margin expanded to 70% from 66% in the prior-year quarter.





U.S. service provider rental activity increased 60% compared with all of 2025, driven by rising demand for flexible, on-demand iHP deployment amid heightened cleaning requirements and the need for rapid-response capabilities without large capital outlays.

Industry-Leading Recognition

SteraMist was named the Disinfection and Decontamination Products Company of the Year for 2026, awarded by the Medical Tech Outlook. This marks back-to-back global victories for the SteraMist brand, reinforcing its absolute efficacy and tech-forward leadership across modern biosecurity sectors worldwide across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, life sciences, food, and emergency response.

Expanding iHP Enclosure Solutions

TOMI has begun formally tracking a dedicated enclosure category as it scales delivery of iHP decontamination chambers. These advanced systems are now being deployed across medical device manufacturing, broader healthcare settings, and life sciences facilities. Working closely with leading global manufacturers, TOMI is delivering faster, safer, and more efficient decontamination alternatives that reduce cycle times and regulatory risk for both existing and new customers.

NV+ Customized Deployment

The newly launched NV+ system has been sold in a customized configuration to a major healthcare facility in Minnesota, with delivery scheduled for the third quarter. This landmark order highlights growing demand for TOMI’s flexible, facility-specific solutions and is expected to generate meaningful recurring revenue through ongoing BIT Solution and service contracts, further validating the Company’s automation strategy and expanding its footprint in the healthcare vertical.

Strategic Customer Expansion

The prominent American healthcare company that TOMI finalized a custom engineering contract with at INTERPHEX 2026 in April has expanded into a significantly larger automation project late in the quarter, with further phases expected throughout the year.

Demand from U.S. departments of health and special pathogen units increased notably during the period, consistent with heightened national focus on public health preparedness and rapid-response capabilities for emerging pathogens.

TOMI expanded its global reach by adding three new distributors covering the United States, South Africa, and Argentina, along with additional South American territories. These partners span life sciences and emergency services markets, extending the Company’s commercial footprint.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions, commented, “The second quarter demonstrates the power of our razor-and-razor blade model in action. We have commercialized iHP technology across a full suite of offerings—from mobile capital equipment and fully automated, customized permanent systems to global service deployment. High-margin, recurring consumables such as BIT Solution and accessories continue to drive sustainable revenue this year. Our open orders have exceeded last year’s total revenue, signaling strong adoption and recurring demand. With a robust pipeline in automation and public health, we are expanding into new verticals while leveraging our proven economic model. This approach is consistent with companies like Gillette, Keurig and Hewlett Packard, along with others that monetize through installed bases and proprietary consumables”.

For more information about SteraMist and TOMI Environmental Solutions, visit SteraMist.com.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.



TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.



TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.



For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to preliminary financial results, including preliminary revenue information, estimated open orders, BIT Solution sales, and estimated total integration pipeline, expected revenue growth in 2026 and beyond, TOMI’s products and services to serve the life sciences sector, and the ability to complete delivery of products and services pursuant to purchase orders. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These may include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our projected revenue and revenue recognized from anticipated future purchase orders, invoiced orders, and contracts, our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales (equipment and consumable), our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com