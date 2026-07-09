Alliance Authentic at Comic-Con 2026: The Collecting Platform “For A New Generation” (Forbes) Arrives in San Diego July 23-26

Full-scale pop-up at the Hard Rock Hotel includes preserved vinyl records, plus figures from Funko and Handmade by Robots

Star Wars collectibles available in Star Wars Pavilion include Japanese-exclusive soundtracks from original trilogy + more

PLANTATION, Fla., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Authentic, part of Alliance Entertainment (Nasdaq: AENT), the largest distributor of physical media in the U.S., preserves the records and collectibles fans care about most and later this month will bring a wide array of limited-run, Certified Uncirculated, NFC-secured offerings to San Diego Comic-Con. The lineup includes newly added vinyl records from artists including Olivia Rodrigo, Harry Styles, Zara Larsson, Charli XCX, Karol G, Hayley Williams and Angine de Poitrine, alongside collectible figures from Funko and Handmade by Robots.





Star Wars collectibles available in Star Wars Pavilion include Japanese-exclusive soundtracks from original trilogy + more

Alliance Authentic's collection is available through its online marketplace, recently redesigned around how collectors discover, preserve, and pass on what they own. During Comic-Con, the company will host its first-ever in-person pop-up at the Hard Rock Hotel, across the street from the San Diego Convention Center. Open to the public daily from July 23-26, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the pop-up features a full shop of preserved vinyl and figures. Comic-Con badge holders can claim and register a Handmade by Robots figure on-site, and every guest can enter to win a preserved piece.

Alliance Authentic will be at the Handmade by Robots booth inside the Star Wars Pavilion throughout Comic-Con. Highlights include Japanese-exclusive vinyl editions of the original trilogy soundtracks: A New Hope (blue vinyl, limited to 10), The Empire Strikes Back (red vinyl, limited to 20) and Return of the Jedi (green vinyl, limited to 20) - plus The Mandalorian and Grogu soundtrack on vinyl (limited to 30), and Handmade by Robots figures of Stormtrooper and R2-D2.

Alliance Authentic at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Pop-Up Store at The Hard Rock Hotel

207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

July 23-26, 2026

12 PM – 8 PM

Star Wars Collectibles Booth

San Diego Convention Center, Star Wars Pavilion

July 23-26, 2026

Wed, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Thurs - Sat, 9:30 AM – 7:00 PM

Sun, 9:30 AM – 5:00 PM

"People hold onto the things that make them feel connected to the moments they never want to forget. A time in their life, a record that changed them, a figure that completely represents their fandom. At Alliance Authentic, we want to help preserve those moments by protecting the records and collectibles that mean something to collectors. Comic-Con brings together one of the most passionate collecting communities in the world, and we're proud to meet them in person for the first time. We're excited to put Alliance Authentic's platform and community in front of collectors from around the world," said Jeffrey Smith, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Alliance Authentic.

See how preservation works: https://www.allianceauthentic.com/how-preservation-works

About Alliance Authentic

Alliance Authentic is the only platform that preserves the records and collectibles fans care about most and carries each one's verified identity to every owner who comes next. Part of Alliance Entertainment (Nasdaq: AENT), the largest distributor of physical media in the U.S. Learn more at allianceauthentic.com .

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. Alliance also owns and operates proprietary collectibles brands, including Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises, and Alliance Authentic™, a premium platform for authentic, certified, and individually numbered entertainment collectibles. In addition, Alliance operates Endstate Authentic, a dedicated NFC-enabled authentication and digital product identity platform supporting authenticated collectibles, resale, and brand protection. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive sourcing relationships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance connects fans and collectors to the products, franchises, and experiences they value across formats and generations.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this Press Release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether identified in this Press Release, and on the current expectations of Alliance’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Alliance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the anticipated growth rates and market opportunities; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of Alliance to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its systems and related services; Alliance’s reliance on a concentration of suppliers for its products and services; increases in Alliance’s costs, disruption of supply, or shortage of products and materials; Alliance’s dependence on a concentration of customers, and failure to add new customers or expand sales to Alliance’s existing customers; increased Alliance inventory and risk of obsolescence; Alliance’s significant amount of indebtedness; our ability to refinance our existing indebtedness; our ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; risks that a breach of the revolving credit facility could result in the lender declaring a default and that the full outstanding amount under the revolving credit facility could be immediately due in full, which would have severe adverse consequences for the Company; known or future litigation and regulatory enforcement risks, including the diversion of time and attention and the additional costs and demands on Alliance’s resources; Alliance’s business being adversely affected by increased inflation, uncertainty regarding tariffs, higher interest rates and other adverse economic, business, and/or competitive factors; geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; as well as our financial condition and results of operations; substantial regulations, which are evolving, and unfavorable changes or failure by Alliance to comply with these regulations; product liability claims, which could harm Alliance’s financial condition and liquidity if Alliance is not able to successfully defend or insure against such claims; availability of additional capital to support business growth; and the inability of Alliance to develop and maintain effective internal controls.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Max Lefkowitz - mlefkowitz@shorefire.com

Anna DeNelsky - adenelsky@shorefire.com

Matt Hanks - mhanks@shorefire.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AENT@redchip.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68b44c5e-d0c8-4e0a-a4df-9f87870f84b1