Lofty Launches CIPA Defense Program to Shield Real Estate Professionals from Meritless Litigation — at No Cost

PHOENIX, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today announced the launch of the Lofty CIPA Defense Program — a first-of-its-kind legal protection initiative that provides customers with a full legal defense against meritless California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) demand letters, at no cost to the customer. The new program provides demand letter review, formal legal response, and legal support throughout any qualifying claim.

Real estate professionals across the country are facing a surge of frivolous legal threats based on a statute designed to regulate telephone surveillance, decades before the modern web existed. Agents, team leaders and brokerage owners are being sued simply for using standard website tools like Google Analytics 4 and HubSpot, the same analytics platforms deployed by virtually every business operating a website. Demand letters typically cite up to $50,000 in alleged damages and pressure recipients to settle quickly, with most settlements landing between $5,000 and $15,000.

The new Lofty CIPA Defense Program includes:

Demand Letter Review: Lofty’s legal team will review any qualifying demand letter and deliver a written assessment within five business days.

Lofty’s legal team will review any qualifying demand letter and deliver a written assessment within five business days. Formal Legal Response: Lofty will prepare and send a substantive response to the claimant on the customer’s behalf, asserting all available legal and factual defenses.

Lofty will prepare and send a substantive response to the claimant on the customer’s behalf, asserting all available legal and factual defenses. Legal Support at No Cost: If a formal complaint is filed, Lofty will provide legal support and coordination to defend the customer, at no cost to the customer.

If a formal complaint is filed, Lofty will provide legal support and coordination to defend the customer, at no cost to the customer. No Settlement Pressure: Lofty’s goal is dismissal, not settlement, discouraging customers from paying claims that lack merit.

Lofty’s goal is dismissal, not settlement, discouraging customers from paying claims that lack merit. Ongoing Case Updates: Customers stay informed at every stage without having to manage the process themselves.





Lofty’s position is unambiguous: these claims are without legal merit. CIPA’s pen register provisions were enacted to regulate mechanical telephone surveillance, not commercial website analytics. Lofty has researched this issue thoroughly, is confident in the compliance of its platform, and will not encourage customers to settle claims it believes should be dismissed.

“Real estate professionals should not have to choose between running their business and defending themselves from meritless legal threats. In solidarity with the real estate industry, we are committed to helping agents, team leaders and brokerage owners stay focused, while we tackle the cumbersome work of defending against these meritless threats,” said Henry Li, Chief Technology Officer, Lofty

Existing customers who have received a CIPA demand letter should visit the Lofty Help Center and complete the contact form immediately. Real estate professionals on other platforms who want to learn more can request a demo at lofty.com.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Murray, Attune Communications

781-378-2674

sarah@attunecommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83a33c87-4557-4e15-8c13-98092cc9f1c3